PureFacts Bolsters C-Suite with Trio of Powerhouse Hires

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureFacts Financial Solutions (“PureFacts”), an award-winning provider of end-to-end revenue management solutions for the investment industry, announced today the appointment of three executives to its C-suite. Robert O’Boyle joins as chief revenue officer (CRO), Anuradha (Anu) Dodda as chief technology officer (CTO) and Stephen Tkaczyk as chief financial officer (CFO). These strategic additions will complement PureFacts strong leadership team and catalyze the company’s next phase of expansion and innovation.

“With Rob, Anu and Stephen joining our executive team, we are solidifying our leadership structure, leveraging their extensive experience to drive growth for our clients,” said Pete Hess, president of PureFacts. “Each of these experienced professionals brings an impressive track record of leadership and a strategic mindset, enhancing our platforms so that we can continue to enable top tier wealth and asset management firms to improve their operational efficiency and accelerate top line revenue growth.”

O’Boyle will lead the charge to accelerate the adoption of PureFacts’ revenue management platform, expand into new client segments and facilitate seamless execution of go-to-market strategies. With more than 25 years of experience in financial services and wealth management, he has held leadership roles at InvestCloud and Advent Software (SS&C), where he optimized sales teams and drove revenue growth. O’Boyle will oversee the sales and marketing teams from New York City.

Dodda, a recognized leader in generative artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cloud computing, will steer PureFacts’ technology strategy to enhance product innovation and improve client engagement. With a career spanning nearly three decades, she has held senior technology roles at Thomson Reuters, RBC, Manulife and IBM. She will focus on leveraging AI and advanced analytics to support operational excellence, product delivery and innovation to create new value for clients.

Tkaczyk, a financial leader with two decades of experience in private equity-backed software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, will spearhead PureFacts’ financial strategy and operational efficiency initiatives. Before joining PureFacts, he held finance leadership roles at Alliance Atlantis Communications, Shred-it International, Kognitiv Corporation and Cority. He has deep expertise in financial reporting, performance management and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

“Our goal is to help firms maximize revenue potential by leveraging our deep industry expertise to deliver intelligent, enterprise-grade solutions that can drive real business impact,” said Rob Madej, CEO and founder of PureFacts. “With these experienced leaders joining our executive team, we are better positioned to drive the next wave of innovation and help our clients unlock millions of dollars of unclaimed revenue.”

These strategic hires mark a key milestone for PureFacts, following a major capital investment from GrowthCurve Capital in 2024. They also build on the company’s recruitment momentum after Pete Hess’s appointment as president last October.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning provider of End-to-End Revenue Management solutions for the investment industry. PureFacts helps some of the largest and most recognizable wealth management, asset management and asset servicing firms manage and grow their revenues. The PureRevenue Platform enables scalable revenue management by powering the entire revenue lifecycle. Firms calculate, collect, distribute, incentivize and optimize their revenues using PureFacts AI-enriched fees engine, incentive compensation application and compelling revenue business intelligence powered by a single system of record for revenue management. PureFacts’ clients outperform by retaining more customers, delivering incremental value, improving productivity, properly incentivizing advisors and distributors, preventing costly mistakes and finding optimization opportunities. With offices in Canada, the USA, and Europe, PureFacts has been recognized for its innovation and excellence including selections to the WealthTech100, AIFinTech100 and ESGFinTech100 awards.

Drive revenues. Eliminate leakages. Increase growth velocity. Learn more at www.purefacts.com.

About GrowthCurve

GrowthCurve Capital is a private equity firm focused on building businesses by leveraging data, analytics, and machine learning, combined with a comprehensive approach to human capital, to seek to accelerate growth and drive long-term value. Founded by Sumit Rajpal, former Global Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, the firm focuses on data-rich, control-oriented private equity investments primarily across the technology and information services, healthcare, and financial services sectors. For more information, please visit www.GrowthCurveCapital.com and follow the firm on

www.linkedin.com/company/growthcurvecapital.