KKR to Sell Seiyu to Trial Holdings

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Seiyu, a nationwide supermarket chain in Japan, today announced the signing of definitive agreements to sell Seiyu (the “Company”) to Trial Holdings, Inc. (TSE stock code 141A; “Trial”), a distribution and retail business operator in Japan that operates a network of stores offering “everyday essentials” in Kyushu. This transaction represents a significant outcome for KKR and follows transformational work that positions Seiyu strongly for continued success.

KKR first acquired a 65% majority stake in Seiyu from Walmart in 2021, before acquiring an additional 20% stake from Rakuten in 2023, taking KKR’s shareholding to 85%. As part of the transaction, Walmart will also sell its 15% stake to Trial.

As committed investors in Seiyu, KKR and Walmart have collaborated closely to support Seiyu’s growth by focusing on improving operational efficiency, product quality and selection, profitability, and productivity through technology adoption. Since 2021, Seiyu has benefited from a range of value creation efforts, such as:

Improving the quality and selection of products, especially for fresh produce, delicatessen, and Seiyu’s popular in-house brands, which are all major revenue drivers for Seiyu;

Developing standard operational processes and adopting technological solutions, such as self-checkout and automatic restocking systems, to aid workers, leading to solid man-hour productivity increases;

Transforming Seiyu from a traditional General Merchandise Store (GMS) into a “supermarket” by optimizing its product assortment and distribution strategies; and

Accelerating Seiyu’s digital transformation to enable superior customer experience, including through strengthening and modernizing its IT infrastructure.

Hiro Hirano, Deputy Executive Chairman of KKR Asia Pacific and CEO of KKR Japan, said, “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with Seiyu and our strategic partners Walmart and Rakuten over the course of our ownership, and how this has delivered tremendously for Seiyu’s customers and our investors. Seiyu serves as an outstanding example of how global investors with deep local knowledge, global connectivity and know-how can help iconic Japanese brands and local champions unlock their full potential. We are confident that Seiyu is well-placed to build on its achievements and wish the company and Trial continued success.”

Tsuneo Okubo, CEO of Seiyu, said, “We would like to thank our longstanding shareholders, including KKR and Walmart, for their support, which has enabled us to create substantial value for our customers and business. Over the past few years, we have leveled up our merchandising strategies and in-store operational capabilities while reinvesting in our stores, employees, and IT capabilities as part of our transformation. We now look forward to building on this success with the support of our new shareholder Trial in Seiyu’s next chapter."

KKR made its investments in Seiyu from its Asian Fund IV. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions.

About Seiyu

Established in 1963, Seiyu is a nationwide supermarket chain in Japan with more than 240 retail units. Through its supermarket and hypermarket formats and Seiyu Netsuper delivery service, Seiyu offers customers a broad assortment including fresh food, general merchandise, and apparel products across Japan.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.