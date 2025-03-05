Elastio Partners with Magna5 to Deliver Resilient Ransomware Recovery Solutions for Business Organizations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastio, a leader in ransomware recovery assurance, has partnered with Magna5 to enhance the security and resilience of business-critical data. This collaboration strengthens Magna5’s Backup-as-a-Service offering, empowering customers with advanced ransomware detection and rapid recovery capabilities.

Ransomware attacks are increasing by 20% year-over-year, highlighting the urgent need for organizations to strengthen their defenses. Worse, many victims do not detect ransomware breaches for seven months, meaning that hidden ransomware can unknowingly be copied into backups, compromising recovery options.1 Ensuring the integrity of backup data is now more critical than ever.

Through this partnership, Magna5 customers gain an additional layer of ransomware protection. Elastio Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform (Elastio Platform) continuously inspects backup data for hidden ransomware, allowing businesses to identify threats before they execute and ensuring they always have a clean, uncompromised recovery point.

Elastio Platform's Unique Solution:

Key Features Include:

Zero-Trust Approach with Agentless Architecture: Elastio Platform inspects data at rest, including backups, without relying on potentially compromised workloads. Its agentless design ensures seamless protection with no production impact.

Elastio Platform inspects data at rest, including backups, without relying on potentially compromised workloads. Its agentless design ensures seamless protection with no production impact. Zero-Day Ransomware Detection: Elastio Platform employs machine learning to detect zero-day ransomware, going beyond traditional signature—or anomaly-based scanning to identify threats that other solutions miss.

Elastio Platform employs machine learning to detect zero-day ransomware, going beyond traditional signature—or anomaly-based scanning to identify threats that other solutions miss. Always Ready for Recovery: Elastio Platform ensures a last-known clean copy of data is always available, giving businesses confidence in fast, reliable recovery when it matters most.

Enhancing Magna5 Backup-as-a-Service:

Magna5’s Backup and Recovery Service already provides a robust solution for safeguarding business-critical data. By integrating Elastio Platform’s advanced ransomware detection and recovery assurance, Magna5 ensures:

Backups remain uncompromised by detecting hidden threats before they cause damage.

Clients have peace of mind knowing their data is continuously validated and ready for recovery.

The recovery process is streamlined, minimizing downtime and reducing operational disruptions.

“At Magna5, we are committed to delivering industry-leading cybersecurity and backup solutions to our customers,” said Robert Farina, CEO at Magna5. “By integrating Elastio Platform’s cutting-edge ransomware detection and recovery assurance into our Backup-as-a-Service offering, we ensure our clients have the most resilient and secure recovery solutions. This partnership reinforces our dedication to protecting businesses from evolving cyber threats.”

“Ransomware recovery depends on early threat detection and truly reliable backups,” said Najaf Husain, CEO at Elastio. “By partnering with Magna5, we provide businesses with the assurance that their backup data is clean, secure, and ready for fast recovery.”

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery, and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers, including leaders in education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com

About Elastio

Elastio specializes in ransomware recovery assurance, providing businesses with advanced tools to validate and secure their data. By bridging the gap between traditional security measures and immutable backups, the Elastio Platform ensures clean recovery from zero-day ransomware attacks, giving organizations the confidence to restore operations quickly and securely. For more information, visit www.elastio.com

1Cost of a data breach 2024 | IBM