Pison and Prep Baseball Partner to Revolutionize Baseball Scouting with Mental Performance Metrics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pison®, the trailblazer in AI-powered neural sensors for mental health, wellness, and gesture control is excited to announce it is partnering with Prep Baseball to introduce the “sixth tool” — mental performance — for evaluating talent in the baseball scouting process. Pison devices, apps, and measurement platforms will be used by athletes and teams competing in PBR tournaments, workout showcases, and premier national events, including launch events in Kansas City and Indianapolis in early April.

Pison BASEBALL Pro’s aim is to revolutionize the game, specifically scouting and player development, by measuring and tracking key performance metrics such as reaction time and decision speed with millisecond precision. Pilot programs last spring with D1 Power Five, D3, and Junior College baseball teams demonstrated a strong correlation between measured Pison scores and on-field production. Through the partnership between Pison and Prep Baseball, players, coaches, scouts and recruiters can use these metrics to project on-field performance at the next level.

“Prep Baseball is an ideal partner to bring transformative benefits to the baseball community,” said John Croteau, CEO of Pison. “Everyone understands that baseball is 90% mental, but we’ve never had a tool to train, measure and track that part of the game. Pison BASEBALL Pro provides the world’s first ‘mental chronometer,’ offering players a powerful tool to train and prepare for peak performance at PBR showcase events.”

“Partnering with Pison marks an exciting milestone for Prep Baseball as we bring cutting-edge technology to address a central part of the game — mental performance,” said Blake Hibler, President of Prep Baseball/PBR Tournaments. “Pison’s innovative approach to holistic mental performance, health, and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to foster the growth and development of young athletes. By incorporating Pison’s technology into Prep Baseball showcase events, we’re delivering unparalleled value to our players and empowering them to showcase their full potential.”

Pison and Timex will have a visible retail and educational presence at Prep Baseball facilities in both Indianapolis and Kansas City this season with the opportunity to travel to tournaments nationwide. In the meantime, Pison BASEBALL Pro is available for purchase for players, parents and coaches eager to prepare for 2025 spring training, showcases, and tournament season. View the Prep Baseball x Pison partnership launch video here.

Pison BASEBALL Pro offers a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance player performance. Mental Performance is sharpened through improved reaction time, decision-making, and focus. On-field Skills like hitting, fielding, and pitching are measured and tracked, with specific skills analyzed. Habit and Lifestyle Development is supported by data on sleep, stress, and recovery, helping players optimize their routines. Data-driven Player Development provides dashboards for monitoring progress and comparing performance, while Data Sharing enables collaboration with coaches, scouts, and recruiters. Future releases will feature Predictive Analytics that should be able to project player potential at various levels of the game.

Those purchasing on the Prep Baseball Pro Shop will receive early access to BASEBALL Pro, including a seven-week mental performance training program with MLB mental performance coach, Zach Sorensen of the Cincinnati Reds. Pre-orders are now open for players and parents eager to enhance performance in preparation for 2025 spring training, showcases, and tournament season.

About Prep Baseball Tournaments

Prep Baseball Tournaments operates across 41 states and Canada, hosting over 500 events annually and engaging more than 50,000 participants. Since its inception in 2005, Prep Baseball has grown to become the most respected independent scouting service and event operator in amateur baseball, renowned for its highly organized, competitively scouted tournaments.

About Pison Technology

Pison is advancing the frontier of human potential with the world’s first AI-powered, neural sensing platform. Patented, non-invasive electroneurography (ENG) algorithms and the introduction of a new sensor array create life-changing applications in cognitive performance, disease diagnostics and management, and quality of life. Pison was founded in 2016 with funding from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, National Science Foundation, and the ALS Association to help patients with neurodegenerative disorders better navigate a world made smaller by their diseases. By harnessing the power of the mind in real-time, users gain access to better health and higher achievement in every domain while reaching peak mental and physical performance on the playing field, at work, and in everyday life. Learn more at pison.com.