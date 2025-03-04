Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions to Deliver 1,000+ Bed Student Housing Project at The University of Texas at Austin

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, is pleased to have been selected to deliver a new student housing project on Whitis Avenue at The University of Texas at Austin. This marks a significant milestone in the development of affordable, state-of-the-art, on-campus living spaces for the University’s growing student body.

The project, valued at approximately $145 million, will deliver 1,070 new beds in a single, purpose-built building designed to enhance the student experience. Demolition and site preparation commenced in June 2024 with this new facility set to open for the Fall 2027 semester.

“We are excited to partner with the University of Texas at Austin on this transformative project,” said Jeffrey Tate, vice president, Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. “This project will not only provide students with safe, affordable on campus housing in a modern living environment, but will also contribute to the University’s broader goals of enhancing campus life and supporting academic success.”

This new housing project is the first new residence hall to be constructed on campus in nearly 20 years. It will replace the previous housing structures that consisted of 200 beds in six buildings, consolidating and modernizing the on-campus housing experience. The new facility will feature a mix of single and double rooms with community bathrooms, an area housing office, and a variety of student amenities, including lounges, study spaces, and a university-managed conference center to accommodate events of all sizes.

“Redeveloping Whitis Court is a priority for the University and realizes our commitment to enable more first-time college students access to high-quality, on-campus housing,” said Dan Allen, executive director of real estate planning and strategy, The University of Texas at Austin. “We have an ideal partner in Balfour Beatty—they have extensive experience creating innovative, state-of-the-art academic buildings and residences across the country—and we are so pleased to work alongside them on this project.”

The project team includes general contractor Andres and architects Clark Nexsen & Levy Dykema. Developed under agreement with the 2033 Higher Education Development Foundation and a competitive solicitation process by project advisor Brailsford & Dunlavey, Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions was awarded the project in January 2024.

Once completed, the new housing facility will be managed by the university and is expected to be ready to welcome students for the Fall 2027 academic year.

About Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, LLC provides development, asset/property management, and other real estate services to higher education with a focus on public-private partnerships that underpin the strategic vision of an institution. The company offers public-private partnership (P3) solutions for funding and delivery of capital plans, including residential, academic, administrative, and faculty offices, research, athletic/recreation, student centers, dining, parking, and infrastructure.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is part of Balfour Beatty Investments, a global company focused on financing and operating the vital assets that enable societies and economies to grow: roads and railways, health and education facilities, power and water systems, places to live, and places to work—the infrastructure that underpins progress. Balfour Beatty Investments is a division of Balfour Beatty plc, a UK-based international infrastructure group operating in construction services, support services, and infrastructure investments.