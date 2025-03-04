Ranpak Expands its Sustainable Packaging Portfolio with the Addition of PaperWrap

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ranpak Holdings Corp (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader in sustainable packaging automation technology and solutions, today announced the integration of PaperWrap, an innovative solution that replaces traditional plastic stretch film for pallet wrapping, to its portfolio. The partnership between Ranpak and PaperWrap will meet a variety of operational needs for their respective customers, while offering a more sustainable and efficient approach to securing goods for transportation.

PaperWrap – green by orange – GmbH (“PaperWrap”), based in Europe, has developed a portfolio of paper pallet wrapping machines in partnership with the Mondi Group. Instead of retrofitting existing plastic stretch-wrapping machines, PaperWrap’s machines are designed from the ground up to optimally utilize the mechanical properties of Mondi’s Ad/Vantage StretchWrap, a recyclable*1 kraft paper that can stretch and resist punctures. These properties make it ideal for replacing plastic stretch film used for pallet wrapping.

PaperWrap offers three models to suit customer automation needs: semi-automatic stand-alone units, fully automatic stand-alone machines, and fully automatic line integration systems. All these solutions help reduce carbon footprints and support circularity goals. Mondi’s Ad/Vantage StretchWrap has 62% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when compared to virgin plastic stretch film, and 49% lower GHG emissions when compared to plastic film made with 50% recycled content, according to a peer-reviewed independent life cycle assessment. Customers can seamlessly integrate the ideal solution into their operations, ensuring a perfect fit based on warehouse layout, ergonomics, and throughput demands. PaperWrap offers proven technology that has already been adopted by a number of customers in Europe including IKEA.

In addition, PaperWrap represents the future of eco-conscious logistics. With its innovative wrapping machinery, integrated with Mondi’s high-strength, puncture-resistant and tension absorbing kraft paper, PaperWrap enables companies to eliminate plastic without sacrificing performance. One reel of Ad/Vantage StretchWrap can wrap up to 750 pallets offering an efficient and sustainable alternative to plastic stretch film, proving that packaging innovation can drive both environmental and operational excellence.

“ At Ranpak, sustainability is at the core of everything we do,” said Omar Asali, Chairman and CEO of Ranpak. “ This new partnership with PaperWrap represents a significant milestone as we continue to evaluate the most sustainable materials possible and deliver resources that will help businesses transition away from single-use plastics. Together, we are driving the future of sustainable packaging and creating a positive impact for generations to come.”

PaperWrap’s integration with Mondi and Ranpak’s portfolio of industry-leading packaging solutions offers businesses a comprehensive approach to transitioning to a more sustainable pallet wrapping process. Together, this partnership is not just meeting current demands—it’s driving an entire industry forward by transforming the way goods are securely packed, transported, and protected in a circular economy.

“ To successfully introduce PaperWrap machines to the market, it is essential to involve the right partners,” says Jurre Hesseling, responsible for sales activities at PaperWrap. “ We have found this partner in Ranpak. From our very first conversation, it became clear that we share a common vision and ambition in the field of circularity. Our collaboration is a critical step toward addressing the challenges of a sustainable industrial packaging future. We see immense opportunities to make a difference together through innovation, design, and reducing carbon footprint—helping more customers in a sustainable way and empowering more people to reduce their environmental impact.”

In addition to PaperWrap, Ranpak will showcase other industry-leading innovations, such as our brand new Print’it! on-demand printing technology, and our recently announced collaboration with Rabot, an advanced Vision AI platform, at ProMAT 2025, demonstrating its continued commitment to shaping the future of sustainable packaging.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 800 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com/.

About PaperWrap

Plastic-free pallet wrapping is no longer a dream – it’s reality with PaperWrap. Founded in 2024 by European industry leaders EW Technology and Matco International, PaperWrap introduces a groundbreaking solution: wrapping pallets with paper, completely eliminating plastic. PaperWrap’s fully and semi-automatic paper pallet wrappers are developed in-house and custom-assembled to meet the customers' needs. With innovation, design, and sustainability as the core, PaperWrap is setting a new standard in the packaging industry. As the game changer in tertiary packaging, PaperWrap helps businesses reduce environmental impact. Additional information about PaperWrap can be found on its website: https://www.paperwrap.com/.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Mondigroup.com

1 According to the CEPI 4EG recyclability evaluation protocol