Trivest Announces Partnership with Besser Garage Doors

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Besser Garage Doors (“Besser” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has partnered with Trivest Partners (“Trivest” or “Firm”), a Miami-based, founder-focused private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in lower middle market companies and fostering growth.

Headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, Besser is an industry leading residential garage door services provider for customers in Southern California. Besser’s highly skilled technicians specialize in service and installation for garage doors and related products. Best in class systems, processes, and procedures have supported data-driven decision making and an impressive growth profile. Led by Byron Burland and Adam Cronenberg, Besser has a seasoned management team with a track record of building scale, both organically and through acquisitions.

Byron Burland, Besser CEO, commented, “ Partnering with a firm that shares our vision and core values is paramount to our future success in the industry. We believe that Trivest is that firm. We look forward to what lies ahead.”

Reid Callaway, Principal at Trivest, shared, “ We are thrilled to partner with Byron and Adam, who have built a differentiated company that delivers exceptional customer service. We look forward to working collaboratively with them to accelerate Besser’s next phase of growth.”

About Besser

Besser Garage Doors is an industry leading garage door services provider in Southern California. Founded in 1977, Besser provides garage door service, repair, and installation for residential customers. For additional information, please visit www.bessergaragedoors.com

About Trivest

Trivest Partners is a leading private equity firm with more than $6 billion of capital under management across four unique investment funds that focus exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses with both control and non-control transactions across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Miami, with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, the Firm has more than 50 portfolio companies as of January 2025. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com