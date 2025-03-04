Stem’s PowerTrack™ Standard on Summit Ridge Energy’s 514 MW Commercial Solar Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in AI-enabled clean energy software and services, today announced that its PowerTrack™ software platform is standard across Summit Ridge Energy’s (Summit Ridge) operating fleet of 200 solar sites – totaling 514 megawatts (MW). As a leading U.S. developer, owner, and operator of commercial solar assets, Summit Ridge is using PowerTrack to optimize the performance and management of its growing portfolio. This is contributing to the company’s accelerated deployment of distributed energy assets in response to increasing strains on the U.S. electric grid amid extreme weather events and rising electricity demand.

Summit Ridge’s expansion underscores the critical role of distributed energy resources in improving grid reliability and energy security. Through its partnership with Stem, Summit Ridge is bringing more commercial-scale solar projects online, helping to reduce grid congestion, stabilize energy supply, and provide homes and businesses with access to cost-effective power. PowerTrack enables Summit Ridge to efficiently commission, monitor, optimize, and control its energy assets while offering real-time performance insights, advanced analytics, and customized reporting to support proactive decision-making.

“As the U.S. expands its energy mix to a more resilient and decentralized system, solar will continue to play a critical role in strengthening the grid and enhancing energy independence. Summit Ridge Energy is leading the way in scaling commercial solar to help meet that need,” said Will Jurith, Vice President of Asset Management, Summit Ridge Energy. “By standardizing on Stem’s PowerTrack, we have a unified platform that allows us to optimize performance, reduce downtime, and seamlessly integrate new projects – ensuring our portfolio grows efficiently while delivering greater value to the grid, local businesses, and communities.”

In addition to supporting operational efficiency, PowerTrack’s broad compatibility with equipment manufacturers allows seamless integration of diverse systems, empowering Summit Ridge to scale while maintaining standardization across its expanding asset base. The platform’s configurable dashboards and tailored reports provide visibility into system performance, ensuring transparent and data-driven decision making.

“Summit Ridge Energy’s leadership in commercial solar directly contributes to making the U.S. grid more resilient and secure,” said Cedric Brehaut, Senior Vice President of Product, Stem. “By leveraging PowerTrack, they are streamlining the commissioning and ongoing operation of their asset portfolio and continue to demonstrate industry-leading execution to deliver diversified, reliable, locally generated energy to our communities.”

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) is a global leader in AI-enabled software and services that enable its customers to plan, deploy, and operate clean energy assets. The company offers a complete set of solutions that transform how solar and energy storage projects are developed, built, and operated, including an integrated suite of software and edge products, and full lifecycle services from a team of leading experts. More than 16,000 global customers rely on Stem to maximize the value of their clean energy projects and portfolios. Learn more at stem.com.

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation’s leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver locally generated energy via a more resilient and secure electric grid. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with over 2GW of solar power operating and in development.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $5B in project capital to finance more than 200 solar farms, providing energy savings to more than 40,000 homes and businesses while contributing to American energy independence. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Source: Stem, Inc.