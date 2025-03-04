1-800Accountant Adopts Salesforce’s Agentforce to Scale Expertise During Tax Season Surge, Now Resolving 50% of Customer Support Inquiries with Digital Labor

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced that 1-800Accountant, America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses and entrepreneurs, is using Agentforce to enhance its customer service support.

American taxpayers estimate that approximately 62% of their time is wasted responding to confusing or redundant questions while filing taxes, according to a Salesforce survey1. With a projected 40% increase in client growth in 2025 and anticipated surges in tax season, 1-800Accountant recognized the need to deliver consistently fast, accurate, and personalized support no matter how much it grew or how tax laws changed.

Agentforce — the digital labor solution for enterprises — now supports 1-800Accountant service teams and customers with streamlined, 24/7 support. For example, Agentforce can provide immediate answers to complicated tax questions such as, “What charitable donations can I deduct?”

“Agentforce is a game-changer, helping us scale and serve our clients better during peak times,” said Ryan Teeples, Chief Technology Officer, 1-800Accountant. “With Agentforce now helping to resolve up to 50% of incoming requests, we can securely address responses to questions like tax return status, freeing our team to focus on more complex tasks while ensuring fast, secure, personalized support.”

Agentforce reasons across client data — including audit logs and support history — from Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and more all harmonized in Data Cloud, as well as trusted public sources like the IRS website. This combination powers quick, personalized answers — no hold times or phone calls needed. By integrating everything needed to design, develop, and deploy trusted agents, the deeply unified Salesforce Platform seamlessly integrates Customer 360 apps, Data Cloud, and Agentforce.

“1-800Accountant provides financial and accounting expertise to small businesses across the country, and delivering high quality customer support at scale is fundamental to their business,” said Adam Evans, EVP and GM, Salesforce AI. “With Agentforce, they’re able to implement new agentic AI solutions to make meaningful improvements to customer satisfaction while also improving the work experience for their dedicated customer representatives. They’re able to do this quickly and easily by taking advantage of the work they’ve already done with Salesforce's deeply unified platform, which helps everything work in harmony.”

* Any unreleased services or features referenced in this post are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce — the first digital labor solution for enterprises — seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant offers services for new and experienced small business owners, with advisory support from expert CPAs and accounting professionals. Services are efficient, affordable, and can be used individually or bundled together for maximum impact, empowering owners to focus on growth throughout their business journey. Learn more at https://1800accountant.com/about.

_____________________________

1 Data from the Agentic AI Snapshot Series: Public Sector study are from a double-anonymous survey conducted from November 27 to December 17, 2024. The survey generated 11,500 responses from adults across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe; 1,000 of these respondents were based in the United States.