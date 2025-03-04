Redwire Selected by European Space Agency to Design Concept for Revolutionary Mars Spacecraft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has been awarded a study contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to conceptualize a spacecraft platform that could be delivered to Mars as a part of ESA LightShip initiative.

Redwire’s wholly-owned Belgian subsidiary, Redwire Space NV, has been awarded one of four independent parallel industry studies to define the parameters for this interplanetary spacecraft. The consortium seeks to evaluate viable smallsat platform solutions for future missions to Mars, which shall be carried as passengers on-board LightShip -an electric propulsive tug that can carry passenger spacecraft to the Red Planet and also offers navigation and comms services. Redwire’s solution is built around an adapted version of its highly versatile small satellite platform, Hammerhead, and its proven avionics capabilities, which launched most recently on ESA’s Hera mission.

"We are very happy that ESA has trusted us again to lead a consortium. This project will help us unlock new possibilities for small, cost-effective Mars platforms, pushing the boundaries of smallsat innovation while maintaining a clear focus on advancing humanity's presence beyond Earth. Together, we are setting the stage for the next generation of space exploration,” said Erik Masure, President of Redwire Space Europe.

Redwire’s European facility in Belgium has more than 40 years of spaceflight heritage developing spacecraft platforms and success delivering innovative technology for game-changing ESA programs. Redwire was the prime contractor for ESA’s PROBA-1, PROBA-2, and PROBA-V missions, which have a combined flight time of 50 years without failure. Leveraging its legacy of innovation and excellence, Redwire continues to support other ESA programs, including Skimsat, a technology demonstrator for a small satellite platform designed to operate in very low Earth orbit; the International Berthing and Docking Mechanism for the lunar Gateway; the Hera mission to study the Didymos binary asteroid system; and the Proba-3 mission, the first precision formation flying mission that will investigate the sun corona.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 750 employees working from 17 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.