Altus Power Announces New Project in Superior, Colorado

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS), the largest commercial-scale provider of clean electric power, today announced the operationalization of a 1.4 MW rooftop solar project at the Blue Sport Stable sports facility in Superior, Colo., providing the majority of the facility’s annual energy needs required to power its ice rinks, pickleball, basketball and other courts, turf and health and wellness facility.

“Altus is thrilled to partner with Blue Sport Stable to energize our latest solar project in Colorado as part of our commitment to deliver clean, affordable, long-term power to local businesses ,” said Brett Phillips, Director, Investments & Structured Finance, Altus Power. “Through projects like this, and others across the state, we are delivering tangible benefits to local economies in the form of reduced energy costs and increased clean energy generation that will help to power Colorado’s current and future electricity needs.”

The rooftop solar array is located at the Blue Sport Stable facility, a 186,000 square foot multi-surface sports facility in Superior, Colo, and will reduce carbon emissions by 1,400 metric tons of CO2 annually and more than 49,000 metric tons of CO2 over the project’s lifespan. The project, part of the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards Program, will power the majority of the facility’s annual energy needs at a discounted rate to utility-provided power and adds to Altus’ footprint in the state. Altus partnered with Spear Commercial to install the system.

“Sports facilities, especially ice rinks, use a significant amount of power and our partnership with Altus Power will enable us to reduce our annual energy costs by 50% to 70% over the next thirty years, all while reducing our carbon footprint by switching from fossil fuels to sustainable green energy,” said Luke Taylor, Managing Member of the Blue Sport Stable.

Altus Power’s portfolio across 25 states serves enterprises committed to achieving carbon reduction goals. As a full service, end-to-end commercial-scale solar provider with a long-term ownership mindset, Altus Power generates clean electric power near the place of consumption, alleviating incremental transmission requirements.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Conn., is the largest commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.