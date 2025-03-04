United Soccer League Scores Next-Generation Wi-Fi, Intelligent Network Analytics with Extreme Networks

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, today announced that it has been selected as the Official Wi-Fi Solutions and Analytics Supplier of the United Soccer League (USL), the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America. With Extreme's industry-leading Wi-Fi and cloud networking solutions, USL teams can deliver seamless fan experiences, gain actionable insights on both fan behavior and network performance and benefit from streamlined operations.

Modern stadium experiences, from retail POS systems to mobile ticketing and mobile concessions, all require secure connectivity built for high-density environments. Leading venues across the globe rely on Extreme’s proven experience in designing and deploying networks in challenging environments and turning Wi-Fi insights into actionable business opportunities.

Key Facts

New Generations of Wi-Fi for New Generations of Fans: Fans, IT and operations teams rely on an increasing number of applications and devices for everything including in-seat concessions ordering, social media sharing and live-streaming. Extreme’s Wi-Fi 7 solutions, including the AP5020, are designed to meet the challenges of dense indoor and outdoor environments while delivering increased network capacity for a seamless experience.

Fans, IT and operations teams rely on an increasing number of applications and devices for everything including in-seat concessions ordering, social media sharing and live-streaming. Extreme’s Wi-Fi 7 solutions, including the AP5020, are designed to meet the challenges of dense indoor and outdoor environments while delivering increased network capacity for a seamless experience. Actionable Insights for Continuously Improved Operations : USL teams can elevate game-day experiences with granular network analytics that reveal fan activity and preferences. ExtremeCloud™ Business Insights for Venues helps identify peak network usage, popular apps and high-traffic areas, enabling teams to spot trends and tailor offerings for maximized engagement

: USL teams can elevate game-day experiences with granular network analytics that reveal fan activity and preferences. ExtremeCloud™ Business Insights for Venues helps identify peak network usage, popular apps and high-traffic areas, enabling teams to spot trends and tailor offerings for maximized engagement Streamlined Operations and Simplified Cloud Management: USL teams can streamline operations with ExtremeCloud IQ and Universal ZTNA, helping ensure easy network management, enhanced security and seamless fan Wi-Fi. A single, portable license delivers cost efficiency and flexibility across all Extreme solutions

Executive Perspectives

Josh Keller, SVP of Corporate Development, United Soccer League

“As we continue to grow, it’s essential that our stadiums are equipped with networks capable of meeting the demands of our fans and operations. With Extreme, teams across our league now have access to the most powerful Wi-Fi solutions available today. This partnership enables us to enhance fan engagement, streamline operations and build a robust network foundation to embrace emerging sports technologies, ensuring the USL remains at the forefront of professional sports.”

Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, Extreme Networks

“In soccer, where every second counts, a well-connected stadium transforms the matchday experience. Whether it’s powering security surveillance, point-of-sale systems, fans’ social media posts or media broadcasts, low-latency Wi-Fi is critical to the overall experience. Extreme is one of the most well-respected players in the space – chosen by professional organizations worldwide including the NFL, MLB, NHL, Liverpool Football Club, Manchester United and now the USL – because we provide the expertise, speed and reliability needed to operate in these high-density, fast-moving environments and connect fans to every thrilling moment.”

