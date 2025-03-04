MEDITECH Announces New Advancements to Traverse Exchange Interoperability Network

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH today introduced significant new advancements to its nationwide Traverse Exchange interoperability network that enable clinicians to access a comprehensive, longitudinal patient health history with data from various sources directly within their workflow. The new intelligent workflow reduces clinician burden by adding utility around the patient data captured and shared across MEDITECH hospitals and other sites connected via the TEFCA framework.

“With Traverse Exchange, we’re overcoming two of the greatest barriers to interoperability,” explains MEDITECH Senior Director of Interoperability Market and Product Strategy Mike Cordeiro. “Many data exchange networks either limit you to specified data sources — such as organizations using the same vendor EHR — or rely solely on CCDs as the primary means of data exchange. The result is redundant and fragmented data with little value to the provider. Traverse Exchange uses modern technology and standards like FHIR to make data usable. With these latest advancements, we’ve eliminated redundancies by conveniently organizing this data within a clinician’s natural workflow without interruption in care.”

The responsive design enables clinicians to see the latest updates from a patient’s health history in one place, such as lab tests, medications, or immunizations. Clinicians no longer need to click into each document to view this information, accelerating the transition from static document exchange to real-time FHIR-based data requests. They can also see at a glance how medically busy a patient is, regardless of where that patient received care.

“Physician adoption of interoperability solutions is meaningless if they can’t find purpose around that data,” Corderio states. “Our mission is to reduce clinician burden when accessing data from external data sources. If you can make this data part of their natural workflow and not make them navigate to a separate system or document to get it, then adoption will come naturally.”

MEDITECH will deliver these latest advanced workflows to early adopters in the coming weeks, with widespread deployment available shortly thereafter. This functionality will also be made available to Canadian customers later this year through the Traverse Exchange Canada network, which is currently deployed across Ontario with planned expansion to other provinces.

Since its introduction in the U.S. last fall, MEDITECH’s Traverse Exchange network has seen rapid adoption, with 73 U.S. health systems live, including over 250 facilities across 35 states and 40+ TEFCA-enabled organizations. Its well-established Canadian model now connects 43 MEDITECH hospitals, 300+ long-term care sites using PointClickCare, and various provincial assets (e.g., OLIS, PCR). The solution also connects all 60 Oracle EHR customers in Ontario via the Oracle eHub and recently established its first connection to Epic hospitals.

“The statistics speak for themselves,” says MEDITECH Interoperability Product Manager Allison Pallatroni. “With Traverse Exchange, we’ve proven that data fragmentation doesn’t have to be a barrier in delivering care, and healthcare organizations really can exchange meaningful data with all major EHR vendors. But this new network is doing more than exchanging data. It’s supporting health systems in their mission to remain independent, and empowering them with a choice to use whatever technology best supports their mission to deliver quality care to the communities they serve.”

MEDITECH will debut these advancements in Booth C3318-02 at the HIMSS25 Interop & Smart Experience Pavilion. MEDITECH will also join customers for an interoperability-focused panel discussion in Booth #972 on Tuesday, March 4 at 12:15 p.m.

You can find more details on MEDITECH’s HIMSS efforts, including session times and presenters by visiting their HIMSS website.