Hoffmann Green Strengthens Its Partnership with Trecobat, 3rd Largest Builder of Single-family Homes in France

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announced the extension of its partnership with Groupe Trecobat, France's 3rd largest builder of single-family homes. From March 2025, Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cements will be widely deployed on more than 100 Trecobat homes in the west of France.

Founded in 1972, the Trecobat Group is a leading player in the construction of single-family homes, with sales of 203 million euros in 2023 and a strong territorial presence covering all the Grand Ouest region. Since January 2024, the partnership with Hoffmann Green has enabled Trecobat to accelerate its transition to sustainable construction by using 0% clinker cements for its Trecobat Green and Trecobois homes, which combine comfort and environmental performance.

After a successful first phase of trials and tests in 2024, Trecobat was convinced by the quality of Hoffmann Green's decarbonized cements. From March 2025, Trecobat confirms its commitment by deploying these solutions on more than 100 Trecobat Green and Trecobois homes in the West of France. This milestone represents a key step in the industrialization of low-carbon cements for residential construction.

This deployment is based on a technical synergy between Hoffmann Green's H-UKR cement and prefabricated floor systems from Fimurex Planchers, a specialist in the conception of reinforced concrete elements for single-family homes. This innovation enables decarbonated floors to be integrated into Trecobat Green and Trecobois wood-frame houses.

Thanks to the combination of the three partners' cutting-edge technologies, the requirements of the 2031 threshold of the RE2020 environmental regulation are already anticipated today, demonstrating their determination to accelerate the ecological transition and reduce the carbon impact of the building sector. The ATEx obtained in November 2024 for this application validates the relevance of this approach and paves the way for its wider implementation.

Hoffmann Green relies on a vast network of partners with ready-mix concrete plants to deliver its products to Trecobat construction sites in Western France. This optimized territorial network guarantees an efficient supply of Hoffmann Green's decarbonized concrete to all single-family home building sites.

The intensification of this partnership with volume commitments enables Hoffmann Green to pursue its diversification strategy and accelerate its sales momentum on the French market. This strategic step testifies to the growing acceptance of decarbonized solutions by key players in the construction industry, consolidating Hoffmann Green's position as an innovation leader in the sustainable construction sector.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are delighted to be taking this new step with Groupe Trecobat to build more than 100 single-family homes from March 2025 in Western France. This new development will enable us to consolidate our presence in the single-family home market and reinforce our impact in eco-responsible construction.”

Alban Boyé, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Trecobat, added: “After a phase of successful tests on our building sites, our conviction in the relevance and quality of Hoffmann Green solutions for our Trecobat Green homes has been fully confirmed. Proud of our heritage and our spirit of innovation, we look forward to continuing to build single-family homes with Hoffmann 0% cement clinker, and, together with the Vendée-based group, to reinforcing the development of low-carbon construction throughout Western France.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Irland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT GROUPE TRECOBAT

Founded in 1972 in Brittany, Groupe Trecobat benefits from a precise and concrete knowledge of local markets and the real estate sector through its original activity as a builder of single-family homes.

Over the past 50 years, Trecobat has progressively integrated specific trades and skills to create a global, structured response to the housing sector in the broadest sense of the term: construction of single-family homes, industrial wood production, regional development, promotion and the tertiary sector. Trecobat has become a leader in the Britain construction market and ranks 3rd nationally with sales of 203 million euros in 2023.

A leader in the real estate sector through constant innovation, the Groupe Trecobat has built its reputation on its pioneering spirit.

For more information, please visit: https://trecobat-groupe.fr/