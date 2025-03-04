Dock Health Joins Oracle’s Partner Program

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dock Health, a leading provider of healthcare productivity platforms, today announced it has joined Oracle’s enhanced partner program. For more than 40 years, Oracle has been working closely with partners to help drive joint customer success and business momentum. By joining Oracle’s partner program, Dock Health has the opportunity to establish Oracle-related knowledge in delivering streamlined workflow automation, AI-powered task management, and real-time operational insights that drive efficiency and reduce administrative burden for healthcare providers.

Dock Health helps customers enhance and expand their administrative and workflow capabilities in critical ways that boost productivity, minimize workflow bottlenecks, and improve care coordination. With this integration, customers can now:

Automate Task Management & Workflows : Reduce administrative burden with automated and accountable workflows that create visibility and structure to streamline operations

: Reduce administrative burden with automated and accountable workflows that create visibility and structure to streamline operations Optimize Revenue Cycle & Referral Management : Prevent claim denials, accelerate prior authorizations, and improve financial performance and patient throughput with automated and shared workflows

: Prevent claim denials, accelerate prior authorizations, and improve financial performance and patient throughput with automated and shared workflows Digitize & Automate Forms : Create a more intuitive and on-brand digital front door and eliminate fax-based inefficiencies with Dock Forms, integrating structured data into Oracle Health and supporting administrative workflows

: Create a more intuitive and on-brand digital front door and eliminate fax-based inefficiencies with Dock Forms, integrating structured data into Oracle Health and supporting administrative workflows Leverage AI-Powered Dock Intelligence: Surface hidden tasks, optimize operations, and gain insights for more efficient and highly reliable patient care

Surface hidden tasks, optimize operations, and gain insights for more efficient and highly reliable patient care Enhance Team Collaboration: Maintain streamlined coordination between care teams by integrating tasks and workflows directly within existing systems

By joining Oracle’s enhanced partner program, Dock Health has opportunities to achieve Oracle Expertise, which can help validate its skills and capabilities around specific products, services, industries, and geographies. Partners achieve Oracle Expertise by meeting a series of qualifiers that underscore the potential impact to customer success. Dock Health looks forward to taking advantage of these exclusive benefits to help further differentiate its offerings in the marketplace.

About Dock Health

Dock Health is the only foundationally HIPAA-compliant productivity platform purpose-built for healthcare. HITRUST-certified and spun out of Boston Children’s Hospital, Dock empowers teams to streamline workflows, enhance task collaboration, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to driving innovation in healthcare, Dock Health delivers solutions that enable organizations to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care. Dock Health’s suite of productivity tools drive interoperability, workforce enablement, organizational performance and improved patient outcomes. Dock serves hundreds of healthcare teams in every specialty, care setting and modality. Pioneering a layer of healthcare accountability, Dock is a KidsX and Cedars Sinai accelerator graduate and was recently accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program Learn more at www.dock.health, YouTube, LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

