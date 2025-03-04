FTK Awarded $13.7 MM Colorado Project

ALLEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FTK Construction Services, a nationwide General Contractor specializing in Affordable Housing/LIHTC projects, has commenced the rehabilitation project for Weatherstone Apartments. The property, located in Aurora, Colorado, was built in 1981 with a previous renovation in 2008. Weatherstone Apartments has 204 one, two and three bedroom apartments. The value of the contract is $13,759,700. The lender for the project is Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA).

The owner of the property is Steele Properties, a Denver-based national real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, rehabilitation, and new construction of affordable housing rental properties.

The construction completion date is March 2026.

Interior renovations will include paint, countertops, bathroom upgrades including plumbing fixtures, flooring, cabinets and countertops, and HVAC replacements. Exterior renovations will include paint, paving, playground improvements, landscaping, accessibility improvements, and more.

Jim Goodman, FTK’s CEO said, “ We are very appreciative of the long-standing relationship that we have with Steele Properties. It’s a relationship that is based on mutual respect and transparency. They are a renowned nationwide leader in the Affordable Housing industry, and we are grateful to be part of their initiative to provide more quality affordable housing across the U.S.”

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a nationwide full-service General Contractor, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) preservation projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance related property damage restoration projects. FTK has completed or in-process projects in 35 states to date and has completed/contracted over 6,500 rehabbed units. To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.