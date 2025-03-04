Ensight and Luma Financial Technologies Partner to Transform the Life & Annuity Sales Experience for Financial Professionals

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ensight (San Diego), the leading sales enablement platform for annuity, life and long-term care (LTC) insurance carriers and distributors, has announced a strategic platform integration partnership with Luma Financial Technologies ( LUMA), a global provider of structured products and insurance solutions. Through this technology partnership, Ensight and Luma have developed a seamless integration, introducing the first unified annuity, life, and LTC quoting capability within Luma. Ensight’s digital, interactive “Sales Story” platform will also be fully connected into Luma, enabling insurance carriers to provide new digital product marketing experiences to advisors, as well as Luma distribution partners to build and deploy modern digital sales concepts using Ensight’s underlying platform technology.

Ensight’s multi-carrier quoting API is now one of the many powerful components within Luma, allowing financial professionals to seamlessly illustrate life insurance and LTC products while accessing Luma’s full range of solutions. Financial advisors will also be able to communicate with their case design team using a bi-directional Life and LTC quoting integration with Ensight’s market leading illustration platform, Intelligent Quote.

“ Luma and Ensight are at the very forefront of transforming the annuity, life and LTC sales and policy lifecycle experience in US IMO, brokerage and institutional distribution today,” said Bill Unrue, CEO, Ensight. “ We are absolutely thrilled to be able to partner with Luma on our mutual objective to simplify, modernize and accelerate the product quoting, benchmarking and financial planning sales experience for every financial professional.”

“ At Luma, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower financial professionals to better serve their clients. By integrating Ensight’s advanced digital capabilities with Luma’s multi-carrier platform, we are bringing the next generation of annuity, life, and LTC insurance sales experiences to the industry,” comments Jay Charles, Managing Director, Head of Insurance Products, Luma Financial Technologies. “ This partnership represents a significant step forward in digitizing the insurance landscape, streamlining workflows, and enhancing advisor-client engagement.”

Modernizing The Annuity, Life & LTC Sales Experience

Today, it is more important than ever that financial professionals can effectively position the holistic protection and retirement planning benefits of annuities, life insurance and long-term care solutions for the client. Historically, financial professionals have often relied on ledger-based PDF illustrations and static sales concepts. In a world of interactive, digital financial planning software, 401K “apps” and personal investment platforms, financial professionals are increasingly seeking a solution that modernizes the advisor-client insurance discussion and engagement.

Ensight’s “Sales Story” platform closes this gap. “Sales Stories” provides an innovative new insurance planning experience, enabling financial professionals with an interactive, personalized product presentation, proposal or sales concept which can be shared and discussed with clients. Today’s leading annuity, life and LTC insurance carriers use Ensight to modernize the traditional illustration experience. The platform also enables financial institutions and distributors to develop their own sales experiences in order to transform the point-of-sale engagement and an aging portfolio of annuity, life and LTC sales concepts.

By integrating Ensight’s Sales Story platform into Luma, financial professionals will also have access to a growing range of modern interactive “Sales Story” experiences, developed by insurance carriers on the Ensight platform.

About Ensight™

Founded in 2015, Ensight is the leading cloud-based insurance sales enablement platform for more than 600 Life, LTC and Annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as a growing majority of the leading North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.

To learn more about Ensight and its digital sales acceleration platform, please visit: www.ensightcloud.com.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”) has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Miami, FL, Zurich, Switzerland, and Lisbon, Portugal.

For more information, please visit Luma’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn.