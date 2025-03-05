Zeitview Secures $60M to Advance AI-Powered Inspections of Global Critical Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeitview, the leader in visual AI for critical infrastructure, announces a capital raise of $60 million led by Climate Investment, with participation from current investors Valor Equity Partners, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Euclidean Capital, Energy Transition Ventures, Hearst Ventures and Y Combinator.

The market leader in Visual AI for critical infrastructure, Zeitview’s software improves inspection times and cost requirements while addressing challenges posed by shortages in skilled labor and increased inspection frequencies. Unlike solution providers focused on single asset classes, Zeitview’s platform serves multiple critical infrastructure categories, including solar, wind, utilities, properties and telecom, allowing it to be a sole partner for asset owners operating across different sectors.

“ The critical infrastructure that powers the global economy faces a perfect storm of rising danger, strain and cost,” said Zeitview Founder & CEO Dan Burton. “ Zeitview helps the biggest enterprises in critical infrastructure prevent catastrophic failure, assess and predict risk and prioritize maintenance spend.”

“ With this capital, Zeitview will accelerate our buildout of Visual AI that is instant, predictive and unlimited,” said Burton, “ and increase investment in our Insights software platform to support our customers across their critical infrastructure assets, throughout their lifecycle, anywhere in the world.”

Patrick Yip, Managing Director and Head of Growth Equity at Climate Investment said: “ Climate Investment invests in leading, differentiated decarbonization technologies with multi-sector application across energy-intensive industries. We are excited to be adding Zeitview to this group to support its next stage of growth. The investment will help accelerate deployment of Zeitview’s platform across its current infrastructure categories, while allowing for expansion into new markets through Climate Investment’s unique global network of investors, many of which are already customers.”

“ Infrastructure owners, operators and OEMs need inspection solutions that can serve their entire portfolio – spanning multiple asset types, operating globally and supporting the full asset lifecycle,” said Mike Bishop, Investment Director at Climate Investment, who will join Zeitview’s Board of Directors. “ Zeitview uniquely addresses this need through its visual data platform, combining analytics with deep domain expertise to deliver better, faster and more cost-effective asset management solutions.”

As global demand for reliable energy, communication and facility infrastructure surges in an increasingly volatile and disaster-prone world, Zeitview is committed to equipping enterprises with visual AI to enhance asset resilience and efficiency. After more than doubling infrastructure inspections to 200,000 assets across 80 countries in 2024, Zeitview has demonstrated the scale to deliver on the most expansive portfolios of critical infrastructure assets.

About Zeitview

Zeitview is the market leader in Visual AI for critical infrastructure. With over 200,000 assets inspected across 80 countries in 2024, Zeitview helps the biggest enterprises in critical infrastructure prevent catastrophic failure, assess and predict risk, and prioritize maintenance spend.

Visit Zeitview.com to learn more.

About Climate Investment

Climate Investment (CI) is an independently managed specialist investor focused on driving industrial decarbonization. The firm provides early-stage through growth equity capital to innovative companies and partners with large corporations, governments and non-profit organizations to scale their market adoption and impact. Operational since 2017, CI has invested in over 40 climate tech companies across energy, transportation, buildings and industry that have collectively delivered 95 MT CO2e of cumulative greenhouse gas reduction in the period 2019-2023.

Climate Investment was founded by member companies of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (“OGCI”). They have invested in Climate Investment funds and deployed many of its portfolio innovations, supporting their early commercial development. Visit www.climateinvestment.com