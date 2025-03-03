Diversified Maintenance Partners with Critical Clean to Enhance Service Capabilities in the Northeast

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversified Maintenance, a leading service provider of integrated facility maintenance and janitorial services, is proud to announce its partnership with Critical Clean, a woman-owned, family-run business with over 25 years of expertise in cleanroom cleaning and contamination control. Founded in 1994 by Denise Brown, Critical Clean has established a reputation for delivering exceptional quality and customized cleaning solutions across Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, Corning, and surrounding areas.

Critical Clean specializes in contamination control across various industries, including aerospace, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and robotics, while ensuring compliance with ISO cleanroom standards. With extensive expertise, a national footprint, and strong financial capabilities, Diversified Maintenance will support Critical Clean’s specialized services, offering tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction through consistent, high-quality service.

Keith McAlpin, President of Diversified Maintenance, said, " We are excited to partner with Critical Clean, whose commitment to quality, customer service, and industry expertise aligns with our mission to exceed customer expectations. By combining our people and resources, we will enhance service delivery and drive innovation, particularly in Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, and Corning. We are confident that this collaboration will create lasting value for the industries we serve in these regions and beyond."

Denise Brown, President and Founder of Critical Clean, said, “ This partnership marks a significant step forward for Critical Clean. Together with Diversified Maintenance, we’ll expand our capabilities, combining our expertise in contamination control with their extensive experience in facility maintenance services. We look forward to designing and delivering more comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers while ensuring the highest standards of quality and customer care.”

This partnership ensures that customers in cleanroom and controlled environment industries can rely on a robust, collaborative approach to contamination control and top-tier facility maintenance services.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing customer-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for 50 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com