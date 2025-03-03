Broken Arrow Residents Tap Into Metronet’s Fiber-Optic Internet

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet, deemed the nation’s fastest major ISP by PCMag, has officially begun connecting Broken Arrow, Oklahoma residents to its 100% fiber-optic internet service. Residents in initial construction areas can now sign up for ultrafast internet speeds of up to five gigabits per second, while businesses can access speeds of up to ten gigabits per second.

Metronet broke ground on its privately funded $35 million Broken Arrow construction project late last summer. As the network continues to expand neighborhood by neighborhood, more homes and businesses will gain access to Metronet’s multigigabit, 100% fiber-optic service.

“With access to Metronet’s 100% fiber-optic internet, Broken Arrow residents can unlock new possibilities for work, education, and entertainment,” said Kris Smith, vice president of city relations. “We are proud to connect our first customers in Broken Arrow and excited to continue investing in the community’s future.”

Metronet’s advanced fiber-optic network provides symmetrical speeds, enabling seamless upload and download performance for residents and businesses. Interested customers can visit metronet.com/ok/broken-arrow to sign up for service installation.

As construction progresses, Broken Arrow residents will see Metronet trucks in the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to the start date. Additional notifications, such as yard signs, will also inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market positions, including sales and service technicians, to support the Broken Arrow area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

Metronet is committed to expanding its investment in Oklahoma, with Broken Arrow as the first of many cities to benefit from its fiber-optic network. To learn more, visit metronet.com/ok.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag's “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multigigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 18 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country's largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.