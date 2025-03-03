Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Saniona Announce Initial Positive Results from ACP-711 (formerly SAN711) Phase 1 Study

SAN DIEGO & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) and Saniona (OMX: SANION) today announced the successful completion of the two originally planned cohorts in their Phase 1 multiple-ascending-dose MAD study (EUCT: 2024-514514-12-00) of ACP-711, formerly SAN711, in healthy volunteers.

In the study, ACP-711 was safe and generally well tolerated across all dosing cohorts. There were no serious adverse events, and all participants completed the study. Most adverse events were mild. No safety laboratory concerns, cardiovascular concerns, or abnormal neurological findings were observed.

Given the favorable safety and tolerability profile and the prioritization of essential tremor as the lead indication, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Saniona are seeking regulatory approval to evaluate ACP-711 in elderly healthy volunteers and to test higher repeated doses. To enable this extension, the study has been temporarily paused until regulatory approval.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Saniona

Saniona (OMX: SANION) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the way in ion channel modulation for the treatment of neurological disorders. Saniona’s internal pipeline includes SAN2219, targeting acute repetitive seizures; SAN2355, addressing refractory focal onset seizures; and SAN2465, positioned for major depressive disorders. Saniona has two strategic development collaborations. ACP-711 (formerly SAN711) is being prepared for Phase 2 for essential tremor in collaboration with Acadia Pharmaceuticals and tesofensine is out licensed for obesity to Medix, which has submitted a market authorization application (MAA) in Mexico. In addition, Saniona oversees two clinical programs poised for collaboration. Tesomet™ is ready for Phase 2b, targeting rare eating disorders, while SAN903 is ready for Phase 1 for inflammatory bowel disease. Saniona partners include Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix S.A. de S.V., AstronauTx Limited, and Cephagenix ApS. Saniona is based in Copenhagen and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For more information, visit www.saniona.com.

