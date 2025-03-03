Whale Cloud and Alipay+ Extend Partnership at MWC to Empower Next-Gen Mobile Apps Through Combined Telecom Expertise and E-wallet Innovations

Dou Huichang, Director of Payment Group, Whale Cloud International (Left) and Gavin Liu, Director of Wallet Tech at Ant International (Right) at Whale Cloud and Alipay+’s MWC Barcelona joint-exhibition (Photo: Business Wire)

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whale Cloud, a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, and Alipay+, Ant International’s unified wallet gateway service powered by its cross-border mobile payment and digitisation technology, announced today that they will extend their partnership at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The partnership brings together Whale Cloud’s software and technical expertise in the telecommunications sector with Alipay+’s diverse e-wallet and digitalisation technology solutions based on Alipay+ Wallet Tech, to provide businesses with essential technology solutions for launching their own next-generation mobile apps.

This includes diverse e-wallet and digitalisation technology solutions based on Alipay+ Wallet Tech, such as digital wallet solution with marketing promotion tools, industry-leading risk management and anti-money laundering system, technologies for financial services, and super app solution for developing an open ecosystem for digital services.

Customers will also be able to leverage Alipay+’s industry-leading digitisation and digital payment technologies, including its Mini-Programme Platform, Alipay+ Super App Programme (ASAP) and Alipay+ Financial-grade AI Payments as a Service (AFAP) integrated solutions suite. These solutions will allow businesses to capture new opportunities in the digital economy, through their own digital wallet apps and super apps. Customers will also be able to access a greater range of online services catered to their digital lifestyles, from financial services to entertainment.

Last year, both companies launched a strategic partnership aimed at supporting customers to build e-wallets and super apps with world-class functionality, reliability, and stability. The deepening of this partnership will enable Whale Cloud and Alipay+ to enhance their presence and better serve more customers globally, including regions such as the Africa, Europe, Latin America and Middle East.

Zhixian Li, Senior Director at Ant International shared: “We are excited to continue our strategic partnership with Whale Cloud. By combining Whale Cloud’s experience in the telecommunications sector with Alipay+’s track record in super app development, we can empower our customers with industry-leading solutions to develop their own mobile payment apps, or transform their existing apps into super apps that integrate the digital lifestyle needs of their customers. I look forward to driving more digital transformations with the Whale Cloud team.”

Mu Ji, Chief Operating Officer of Whale Cloud International, stated: “By combining insights, market expansion, and cutting-edge technology, Whale Cloud and Alipay+ are shaping the future of global financial inclusion. Our deep local expertise and customer-driven approach ensure we meet the evolving needs of partners and customers.”

Whale Cloud and Alipay+ will also be showcasing their suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalisation solutions to empower telecom operators, digital brands and tech start-ups to enter the era of digital finance at MWC Barcelona 2025. The joint exhibition will feature the solutions used by customers, such as Whale Cloud’s enterprise-level AI capabilities and technologies, as well as Alipay+’s AI-powered super app solution.

About Alipay+

Ant International’s Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalisation solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

About Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud is a leading technology company that specializes in the digital transformation of telecommunication service providers and other verticals. We provide mission-critical solutions and services in the Telecom, FinTech, and E&G sectors. At Whale Cloud, we're passionate about creating frictionless experiences for customers and empowering their digital ambitions.