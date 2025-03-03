Media Executive John French Partners With SIIA to Drive Strategy and Expand Media Industry Services

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announced today the highly respected B2B media executive John French is partnering with SIIA Media as a senior advisor to support Managing Director Tony Silber in expanding member services and more effectively serving B2B and related media sectors. French will work with the team to accelerate member engagement, enhance education benefits and grow events and recognition programs as well as the CEO Council.

French brings decades of experience driving digital transformation and revenue growth at top industry organizations including serving in CEO roles at PRIMEDIA B2B, PRISM and Cygnus Business Media.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with John to help SIIA build a stronger B2B media community,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “ His deep industry expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as we grow."

Added Silber, “ John’s track record of driving success in B2B media makes him an incredible asset to our team. His insights will help us innovate and explore new ways to serve our industry.”

Known for scaling businesses and transformative restructurings, French is ideally positioned to expand SIIA Media’s membership and division strategy. The objective is to drive strategic growth and enhance the SIIA Media ecosystem, ensuring that it delivers greater value to all industry professionals, from editors, marketers and sales teams to the C-suite.

" Throughout my long career I've been a strong supporter of SIIA, BIMS and the Neals both as part of SIIA and in their previous iterations which run back all the way to the early 1900’s,” said French. “ I am excited to help build the kind of professional resource that proved invaluable to me during my career.”

About SIIA Media

SIIA Media is the dynamic media division of the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), dedicated to empowering B2B and specialized B2C media professionals by delivering cutting-edge insights, robust networking opportunities, and innovative events that drive industry transformation. For more information, visit siia.net.