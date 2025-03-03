Massive Media Rebrands as Takt, Marking a New Era for One of Canada’s Leading Creative Agencies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive, an award-winning creative agency known for bold ideas and strategic execution, has rebranded as Takt (takt.inc). This transformation reflects the company’s evolution into a specialized, strategy-driven model designed to deliver an even greater impact for brands navigating today’s competitive landscape.

The rebrand coincides with the opening of Takt’s new headquarters in Vancouver’s historic Gastown and the introduction of a branded house structure featuring four specialized sub-agencies:

Resonance/Takt – Product validation & UI, ensuring seamless user experiences and market fit.

– Product validation & UI, ensuring seamless user experiences and market fit. Signature/Takt – Brand & digital experiences, crafting distinct identities and immersive digital presences.

– Brand & digital experiences, crafting distinct identities and immersive digital presences. Cadence/Takt – Campaigns & advertising, designing high-impact messaging and engagement strategies.

– Campaigns & advertising, designing high-impact messaging and engagement strategies. Takt/Studios – Branded content, producing story-driven video, photography, and animation.

This model allows Takt to integrate expertise across branding, web, marketing, and content, ensuring every strategy is both insight-driven and culturally relevant.

A Bold Vision Rooted in Strategy and Innovation

Founded in Vancouver in 2012, Takt has grown into one of Canada’s most sought-after creative consultancies, working with global brands like Alphabet, Amazon, and NYU. The rebrand cements its position as a leader in branding, marketing, and digital experiences.

"Takt embodies everything we’ve built—an agency that moves with intention, balancing creativity with discipline," said Lindsay Smith, Founder and CEO of Takt. "This rebrand isn’t just a new name—it’s a reflection of our expertise, our vision, and our commitment to delivering meaningful impact."

Inspired by the German word for rhythm and measured tempo, Takt represents deliberate craftsmanship and strategic execution, helping ambitious brands amplify their impact through culturally relevant, insight-driven work.

About Takt

Takt is a global creative consultancy specializing in product validation, brand & digital experiences, campaigns, and branded content. With a team of industry-leading professionals, Takt partners with brands to create work that shapes industries and drives lasting impact.

For more information, visit takt.inc.