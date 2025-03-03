Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America Signs Agreement with Seeing Machines to Promote Guardian Generation 3 Driver Monitoring Technology Across the Americas

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA) and Seeing Machines Limited representatives. MEAA has signed a Referral Agreement with Seeing Machines Limited to promote Seeing Machines’ Guardian Generation 3 driver monitoring solution across the Americas. (Photo: Business Wire)

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA), a leader in advanced automotive electrical and electronic systems, today announced it has signed a Referral Agreement with Seeing Machines Limited to promote Seeing Machines’ Guardian Generation 3 driver monitoring solution across the Americas.

This collaboration marks a significant step to enhance road safety by expanding the reach of Guardian Generation 3, an AI-powered system designed to detect and mitigate driver distraction and fatigue in commercial vehicles.

Following Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation’s strategic investment in Seeing Machines in December 2024, this agreement leverages MEAA’s extensive aftermarket distribution network and customer relationships in the transport and logistics industries.

Guardian Generation 3 is an aftermarket driver monitoring system (DMS) that uses advanced computer monitoring technology to track signs of distraction and drowsiness in real time. The system alerts drivers locally through visible and audible warnings, as well as haptic feedback via a vibration unit installed under the seat. In critical situations, the technology goes a step further—capturing event-based footage and transmitting it to a live monitoring center, where trained analysts can intervene within seconds by contacting fleet managers or designated personnel. Unlike continuously monitored in-cab cameras, Guardian only records when a safety event is detected, addressing privacy concerns while providing fleets with crucial risk mitigation data.

This agreement with Seeing Machines aligns with our purpose to provide cutting-edge technologies that support safer, more efficient commercial vehicle operations,” said Masahiro Kaji, President and CEO of MEAA. “Guardian Generation 3 is a game-changer in driver monitoring. By utilizing our well-established distribution network, we are excited to bring this solution to fleet operators across the Americas. We believe the more Guardian units there are on the roads, the safer they will be for everyone.”

With increasing global regulations on driver monitoring technology, like those mandated in the European Union, Guardian Generation 3 is well-positioned as a proactive solution for fleets across the Americas looking to enhance safety, reduce liability, and improve operational efficiency.

Guardian Generation 3 will be showcased at MEAA’s booth (#938) at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting March 10-13 in Nashville, Tenn., providing attendees with an opportunity to see the technology in action.

For more information on Guardian Generation 3 and MEAA’s agreement with Seeing Machines, contact info@meaa.mea.com

About Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA)

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. was established in 1979 to serve the North American automotive, heavy-duty truck and coach business. Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America offers a wide range of products and services, including passenger entertainment systems, car navigation systems, screens, head units, amplifiers, and powertrain products such as starters and alternators. Additional information is available at www.meaa-mea.com

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 5,257.9 billion yen (U.S.$ 34.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of \151=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2024