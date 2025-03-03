First U.S. Community Credit Union Partners with Ribbon to Offer Digital Inheritance Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First U.S. Community Credit Union has announced a new partnership with fintech company Ribbon, making it the first credit union in Northern California to provide a digital self-service option for members navigating the inheritance process. This collaboration reflects First U.S.’s commitment to delivering solutions that enhance a member's life at every stage, from everyday banking and financial planning to major life transitions such as the loss of a loved one.

The loss of a loved one can be an emotionally overwhelming time, often made more difficult by the complex paperwork required to settle an estate. First U.S.’s partnership with Ribbon allows family members to send notification immediately when a member passes, initiating an inheritance claim online, reducing stress and streamlining a traditionally cumbersome process.

Ribbon was founded in 2023 by Saeid Kian after his personal experience handling financial matters following his father’s passing from pancreatic cancer. Recognizing the difficulties families face in these moments, Kian created Ribbon to simplify and digitize the inheritance process to provide a more compassionate experience for beneficiaries.

“At First U.S., we believe that technology should enhance—not replace—personal service,” said Shonna Shearson, President & CEO of First U.S. Community Credit Union. “By investing in digital self-service tools like Ribbon, we’re not only making it simpler for everyone involved, but we’re also introducing a new generation to the value of credit unions.”

“We’re excited to partner with First U.S. on integrating the Ribbon Platform to help them deliver a better inheritance process,” said Saeid Kian, CEO and Co-Founder of Ribbon. “Their commitment to member experience aligns perfectly with Ribbon’s mission to ease the burden of loss on grieving families.”

This partnership reinforces First U.S.’s dedication to focusing on member needs, ensuring that even during life’s most difficult transitions, a seamless and supportive experience is possible.

For more information, visit firstus.org/deceased-member-notification or trustribbon.com.

About First U.S. Community Credit Union

Founded in 1936, First U.S. Community Credit Union has $538 million in assets and serves over 28,000 members in twelve counties throughout Northern California. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, First U.S. offers personal and business financial services with a member-centric approach, to enhance members' financial well-being. Visit firstus.org for more information.