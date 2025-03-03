AWS Returns as Diamond Sponsor for Qlik Connect 2025 to Advance AI Execution

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced Amazon Web Services (AWS) is returning as a Diamond Sponsor at Qlik Connect® 2025, reinforcing the companies’ commitment to advancing enterprise AI execution.

Qlik Connect 2025, May 13-15 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, will bring together industry leaders to explore AI implementation at scale. AWS’s sponsorship underscores its collaboration with Qlik to drive AI governance, interoperability, and adoption. AWS will also lead technical sessions on Amazon Bedrock and Apache Iceberg, providing practical strategies for enterprise AI integration.

" AWS and Qlik provide the foundation for real-time AI decisions, breaking down barriers between AI experimentation and execution," said David Zember, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances, Qlik. " Enterprises need AI that works, that integrates seamlessly, and that drives real business impact. At Qlik Connect 2025, we will showcase proven strategies to accelerate AI adoption at scale."

At Qlik Connect 2025, AWS and Qlik will deliver practical strategies to help organizations move from AI pilots to enterprise-wide execution, ensuring AI-powered decisions are built on a strong data foundation.

AWS-Led Breakout Sessions at Qlik Connect 2025

Building a Next-Gen Multi-Agent RAG App with Amazon Bedrock and Qlik

Learn how retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) enhances AI decision-making by integrating Amazon Bedrock with Qlik's analytics platform. This session covers multi-agent AI collaboration and enterprise applications for improving response accuracy and automation.





Learn how retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) enhances AI decision-making by integrating Amazon Bedrock with Qlik’s analytics platform. This session covers multi-agent AI collaboration and enterprise applications for improving response accuracy and automation. Unleash the Power of Apache Iceberg: Building Your AI and Analytics platform with Qlik Cloud® on AWS

Discover how Apache Iceberg optimizes AI-driven analytics across multi-cloud environments. This session explores governance, query optimization, and real-time AI data pipelines for scalable performance on AWS.





Discover how Apache Iceberg optimizes AI-driven analytics across multi-cloud environments. This session explores governance, query optimization, and real-time AI data pipelines for scalable performance on AWS. Manufacturing Transformed: The Qlik, AWS, and Snowflake Trio

Elevate your manufacturing operations: Uncover the potential of SAP data through the seamless integration of Qlik's data integration and intuitive analytics suite and Snowflake's scalable data platform, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions that fuel growth and innovation.

These sessions will equip attendees with the knowledge to integrate AI into their operations, ensuring faster, more accurate insights.

Qlik’s deep integration with AWS services ensures that businesses can leverage AI-ready data pipelines, real-time data, and scalable cloud infrastructure while maintaining compliance, security, and performance.

Join Qlik Connect 2025, May 13-15 in Orlando, to learn from AWS and Qlik experts, explore AI execution strategies, and connect with industry leaders shaping AI-driven decision-making.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

