Vbrick Announces Verified Authentic: A Blockchain-Powered Solution for Media Authentication

Vbrick CEO, Paul Sparta, speaks with The Kusamarian podcast about the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) initiatives for embedding metadata fingerprints into media, the implications for fingerprinting video content, and the enhanced capability Vbrick Verified Authentic provides for validating content ownership via the blockchain.

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vbrick, the leading end-to-end enterprise video solution provider and member of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), today announced plans for the launch of Verified Authentic, a new framework designed to revolutionize media authentication by shifting the focus from detecting inauthentic content to verifying the legitimacy of content ownership.

Building on C2PA’s industry-wide initiative to embed sophisticated metadata fingerprints directly into media for source verification, Verified Authentic leverages blockchain technology to further validate the provenance of content owners in a trustless, immutable environment, providing a powerful tool to mitigate disinformation risks.

A New Paradigm: Truth Over Trust

In today’s digital landscape, content owners – from enterprises and news organizations to government entities and individual content creators – face growing challenges in ensuring the integrity of official communications. Deepfakes threaten critical content like safety warnings and recalls, while outdated versions of usage guides or safety procedures risk misinformation. Both disinformation and misinformation can erode trust, create compliance risks, and damage reputations.

By leveraging blockchain technology, Verified Authentic offers a proactive solution to validate the authenticity of digital media before it reaches audiences. Blockchain introduces a point of control that is outside the hands of the content owner that is immutable and tamper-proof.

Any media accessed from a Verified Authentic-enabled source, such as a video player or website, is guaranteed to have originated from its claimed owner, ensuring organizations can confidently distribute accurate and unaltered content.

“Verified Authentic is a game changer in the fight against misinformation,” said Paul Sparta, Vbrick Chairman and CEO. “By radically transforming the approach to verifying content owners rather than trying to detect inauthentic content, we provide a scalable and effective solution that mitigates risk, enhances trust in digital media, and ultimately allows users to control their sources of valid information, turning off the noise of potential disinformation. All of this is only achievable via the blockchain.”

Verified Authentic is dependent on a high-performance, highly reliable Web3 model and blockchain architecture to ensure that no single entity controls the verification process, reinforcing a trustless, tamper-proof ecosystem and reducing susceptibility to cyber threats. To ensure scalability and security, Vbrick has selected Polkadot as its blockchain partner, and BlockDeep Labs as its development partner.

Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

Beyond combating disinformation, Verified Authentic presents use cases to solve several industry pain points:

Ensures creators maintain control over their intellectual property without relying on inefficient and often inaccurate content-scraping techniques. Corporate Communications: Provides a reliable way for organizations to ensure their official content remains unaltered and accessible only through verified sources.

Provides a reliable way for organizations to ensure their official content remains unaltered and accessible only through verified sources. Media Integrity for AI Training: Enables AI models to be trained on verified, authenticated data rather than synthetic or manipulated content.

Market Adoption and Scalability

Verified Authentic is designed for rapid, seamless adoption with content owners as well as content platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and Meta to name a few. To drive industry-wide use, Vbrick will offer open-standard server and client-side protocols, allowing any enterprise, media organization, and technology provider to implement Verified Authentic with ease.

“As adoption of Verified Authentic grows, content sources, video distributors, and viewers will all have the ability to essentially whitelist valid sources to help determine where they want to go for information. Verified Authentic will be the method for ensuring that the media we are consuming is coming from a trusted owner,” said Sparta.

Verified Authentic will be available in its first operational phase in summer 2025. Vbrick CEO, Paul Sparta, recently spoke with Polkadot’s The Kusamarian podcast. Watch the full interview to learn more.

