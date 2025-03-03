Identifee Now a Nacha Preferred Partner for ACH Experience

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced today that Identifee has become a Nacha Preferred Partner for ACH Experience.

The Identifee Digital Assistant (IDA) Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool references the latest version of the Nacha Operating Rules and Guidelines. IDA enhances the usability of the Nacha Operating Rules and Guidelines within an AI environment. Supplying an improved experience by providing answers to the Nacha Rules questions in seconds, users can garner a greater understanding of, and compliance with, the Nacha Rules for smooth operations of their ACH payments.

“ACH Network participants should utilize the current version of the Nacha Operating Rules and Guidelines. With the addition of Identifee’s IDA product, they support compliance with the Nacha Rules and enhance ACH Network quality,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “Nacha is pleased to welcome Identifee as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience.”

“We're excited to announce that we are now a Nacha Preferred Partner,” said Vram Ismailyan, Co-Founder and CEO of Identifee. “At Identifee, we’ve built the solutions that we wish we had as former bankers—solutions that multiply the abilities of people at financial institutions so they can deliver the best outcomes for their customers. Nacha is the respected authority for ACH payments in the United States and governs the ACH Network by setting the operating rules and guidelines for ACH transactions. As a Nacha Preferred Partner, Identifee will continue modernizing how financial institutions access and engage with the Nacha Operating Rules and Guidelines with the power of secure AI, IDA.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partners are organizations that offer products and services that advance the ACH Network through their demonstrated leadership and innovation. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Identifee

IDA by Identifee helps financial institutions navigate Nacha's Operating Rules and Guidelines with the power of secure AI. Learn more about Identifee on their website.