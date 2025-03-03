ARI Announces Selection by NATO as Approved Partner for Global Defense and Security Initiatives

Photo Info: From left to right: David Roberts, CEO of Applied Research Institute; Mircea Geoană, Former Deputy Secretary General of NATO; Michelle Giuda, CEO of Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy; Mihaela Geoană; Mung Chiang, President of Purdue University. Photo Caption: Key leadership poses for a picture at a 2024 critical meeting at Purdue University with the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy that helped cultivate the Applied Research Institute (ARI) and NATO relationship. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Research Institute (ARI), a hub of national security innovation based in Indiana announced today its certification as an approved partner under the NATO Communications and Information Agency's (NCI Agency) Framework Agreement program, establishing the company as a trusted provider of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) products and services to NATO and its member nations.

Through the Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) framework extending through 2027, ARI joins an elite group of vendors authorized to participate in accelerated procurement opportunities for NATO's critical technology needs. This designation streamlines the procurement process between NATO, industry partners, and ARI, establishing a baseline agreement that eliminates the need for repeated negotiations with each new opportunity. As a U.S. State Department pre-approved supplier, ARI can now engage in expedited contracting processes for NATO initiatives.

"Becoming a NATO partner represents a significant milestone in ARI's commitment to supporting global defense and security initiatives," said David Roberts, ARI’s CEO. "This agreement positions us to deliver innovative solutions that enhance NATO's technological capabilities while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability."

The selection follows a rigorous vetting process, including verification of ARI's credentials through their NATO-member state, known as a National Authority, and comprehensive evaluation of the company's technical capabilities. This partnership brings several strategic advantages to ARI, including:

Enhanced global credibility within allied nations' industrial security frameworks; Direct access to NATO's procurement needs and future technology requirements; Integration into NATO's global ecosystem, facilitating collaboration with international partners and suppliers; and Streamlined participation in NATO procurement opportunities through an accelerated process.

This framework agreement not only reinforces ARI's position as a trusted provider in the defense sector, but also creates new pathways for collaboration with allied governments and their industrial partners, supporting NATO's mission of ensuring peace and security through technological advancement.

About Applied Research Institute

Applied Research Institute (ARI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit leader in technology innovation and strategy. As a neutral, third-party innovation ecosystem orchestrator, ARI collaborates with cross-sectional partners from state and federal government, industry, and academia across a wide spectrum of technology focus areas. Learn more at www.theari.us.