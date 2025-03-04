Blaize Partners With KAIST to Create the Next Generation of Edge AI Technology

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) (“Blaize”), a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled edge-optimized solutions, and South Korea-based KAIST Institute for NanoCentury (“KINC”) of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (“KAIST”) have entered into a joint technology agreement for research and development projects, as well as the co-development of prototypes and technology solutions.

Through the partnership, Blaize and KAIST will bring the best of collaboration between the most advanced scientific university research and the most promising applications of edge AI computing in industry and the business world.

The areas of research and development focus include:

AI-based analysis and chips for biomedical diagnoses;

Energy-efficient neuromorphic devices such as memristive devices for synaptic storage, spintronic devices, and 2D material-based neuromorphic components; and

High-efficiency energy conversion materials and devices, such as perovskite photovoltaics, thermoelectrics, and green hydrogen production

As part of the agreement, Blaize and KAIST plan to exchange personnel with each other to exchange information, provide education, and engage in joint research. KAIST and Blaize also intend to hold joint workshops and conferences to broaden understanding of the applications of AI-based chips and edge computing.

“KAIST is at the cutting edge in scientific and engineering discovery, producing groundbreaking research in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence and nanotechnology,” said Dinakar Munagala, chief executive officer of Blaize. “Blaize is excited to partner with KAIST to develop the next generation of edge AI computing technologies.”

"At KINC, we are excited to collaborate with Blaize to advance edge AI technologies in biomedical diagnostics, neuromorphic computing, and sustainable energy. We believe this partnership will drive meaningful innovation and real-world impact," said Prof. Sang-Ouk Kim, director of KINC.

The agreement with KAIST is part of Blaize’s continuing success in developing edge AI computing applications across several verticals, such as security and monitoring, enterprise edge AI and autonomous systems, and demonstrates Blaize’s growing customer pipeline.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

About KAIST

KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology) is South Korea’s top-ranked public research university in science and engineering. Recognized globally for its excellence, KAIST offers a research-intensive curriculum that fosters innovation and technological breakthroughs. Its strong industry partnerships provide students with unparalleled opportunities for hands-on experience, entrepreneurship, and career advancement. Additionally, KAIST maintains extensive global collaborations with leading institutions and research centers worldwide.

