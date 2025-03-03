Eurus Energy America Corporation and Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation Enter Into a 10-Year Purchase and Sale Agreement for Renewable Energy Certificates From the 179MW Bull Creek Wind Project in Texas

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurus Energy America Corporation (EEAC), announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bull Creek Wind LLC, has entered into a long-term (10-year) Renewable Energy Certificate (RECs) Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “RECs Agreement”) with Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation (TGNA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

The RECs will be generated by the Bull Creek Wind Project, a 179MW wind project located in Borden County, Texas (the “Bull Creek Wind Project”). The Bull Creek Wind Project will be undergoing a “repower” with full completion of the repowering construction expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The repowering construction efforts shall be under the direction of Deutsche Windtechnik USA (DWT) through an agreement with Bull Creek Wind LLC.

Pursuant to the RECs Agreement, the Bull Creek Wind Project intends to produce and provide TGNA with RECs for 10 years after completion of repowering. The RECs are expected to contribute to TGNA’s 2030 carbon neutrality goals by reducing significant amounts of CO2 emissions - estimated at forty-thousand tons – over the term of the RECs Agreement.

“As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Eurus Energy recognizes the importance of contributing to the carbon-free activities of Toyota Group entities, including Toyoda Gosei. This project is a major first step in this direction,” said Hidenori Mitsuoka, President and CEO of Eurus Energy America Corporation.

“The Bull Creek Wind Project is the first wind project to be repowered in Eurus Energy Group’s fleet of renewable energy projects in the Americas. Eurus Energy is excited to be investing in the west Texas community and we are grateful for the opportunity to repower this asset for the benefit of TGNA,” said Jeffrey Wehner, Senior Vice President of Operations and Asset Management for Eurus Energy America Corporation.

"Having been the operation & maintenance (O&M) provider at the Bull Creek Wind Project since 2021, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Eurus Energy in repowering the wind farm and upgrading the facility so that it can operate even better for more than a decade to come. Due to our specialized expertise with the Mitsubishi MWT-1000A platform and our strong service track record, DWT is uniquely positioned to provide Eurus Energy with not only a robust repower solution, but also reliable O&M services beyond repowering" said Melf Lorenzen, CEO of Deutsche Windtechnik USA.

Eurus Energy America Corporation will continue to contribute to the preservation of the global environment through the innovation and expansion of renewable energy.

About Eurus Energy America Corporation

Eurus Energy America Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (www.eurus-energy.com) and is responsible for North and South American renewable energy investment, now comprising over 600 megawatts in wind and solar power generation. Eurus Energy Holdings is a global developer, owner and operator of renewable energy facilities, including both wind and solar, with more than 3,600 megawatts in 15 countries and regions worldwide. Eurus Energy America Corporation, headquartered in San Diego, California, has been active in the renewable energy sector for more than 35 years, beginning operations of its first renewable energy projects in California in 1987. Eurus Energy Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

About Toyoda Gosei North America

The Toyoda Gosei Group (https://www.toyoda-gosei.com/) is a leading global supplier of rubber and plastic automotive components and safety systems. With a network of 60 group companies in 16 countries and regions, the Group brings its extensive range of products to customers all over the world.

In the Americas, we have more than 35 years of proven excellence in automotive manufacturing. Our 24 locations throughout Canada, the United States, Mexico and Brazil aim to deliver the highest levels of quality, innovation and satisfaction to the industry.

About Deutsche Windtechnik USA

Deutsche Windtechnik USA, headquartered in Houston, TX, offers a multi-brand, full-service wind turbine maintenance and optimization services, including innovative repowering solutions. Committed to sustainability and technological excellence since its establishment in Germany in 2004, DWT supports wind energy projects worldwide, ensuring they meet the highest performance and reliability standards. Please contact SalesUSA@deutsche-windtechnik.com for more information about repowering services and how we can support your wind energy projects.