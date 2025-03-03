Ketone Labs & Blue Pacific Flavors Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in goBHB Powered Functional Beverages at Expo West 2025

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ketone Labs, a leader in beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) innovation, has partnered with Blue Pacific Flavors, a premier expert in natural flavor solutions, to pioneer goBHB-powered functional beverages & nutritional products.

These groundbreaking non-stimulant energy beverages featuring goBHB, offer clean, sustained energy without caffeine or taurine.

The innovative beverage concept products are designed to support:

- Brain Health – Since goBHB fuels cognitive function and improves mental clarity & focus

- Gut Health- By being formulated to align with microbiome-supportive ingredients, and

- Metabolic Energy- By providing a rapid efficient fuel source to enhance endurance & performance.

This partnership brings together Ketone Labs’ patented goBHB technology with Blue Pacific’s deep expertise in flavor science and beverage formulation, creating cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern consumer demands for metabolic health, cognitive performance, and sustained energy.

Experience the Future of Functional Ketones at Expo West- Booth #4373 to sample a groundbreaking non-stimulant energy beverage featuring goBHB.

Several exclusive unique & innovative flavored products, developed by Blue Pacific Flavors will debut at Expo West 2025, showcasing how science-backed formulation meets best-in-class taste for superior consumer experiences.

Industry veteran Donald F. Wilkes, Founder & CEO of Blue Pacific Flavors, will be at Expo West 2025, along with his team, to guide attendees through these latest advancements in functional beverage innovation.

"In my 40+ years in the industry, I have never seen a technology as transformative as goBHB®," said Wilkes. "It’s a game-changer in metabolic health, offering a science-backed, clean-energy solution that fits today’s functional beverage landscape. Our partnership with Ketone Labs allows us to deliver the next generation of delicious, effective, and innovative products."

Rob C. Rogers, Founder of Ketone Labs, echoed this excitement:

"goBHB® is revolutionizing the industry, and our partnership with Blue Pacific Flavors is a pivotal step in unlocking its full potential. By merging our expertise in goBHB® formulation with Blue Pacific’s mastery of flavor and beverage innovation, we are setting a new gold standard for functional nutrition."

Why goBHB®? goBHB® is a scientifically validated, efficient energy source that is reshaping the health and wellness space. Its key benefits include:

- Sustained Energy & Endurance – A clean fuel alternative for athletes, biohackers, and active individuals.

- Cognitive & Mental Performance – Supports brain function, focus, and clarity.

- Weight & Metabolic Management – Encourages ketosis without strict dietary restrictions.

About Ketone Labs - Ketone Labs is a global leader in BHB production and innovation, pioneering patented goBHB® technologies and specialized formulations that power the next generation functional beverages and metabolic health products.

About Blue Pacific Flavors - For over 32 years, Blue Pacific Flavors has been a trusted provider of natural, functional, and clean-label flavor innovations, developing world-class solutions for leading food, beverage, and nutrition brands.

Join us at Expo West – Booth #4373 to experience the future of goBHB® and flavor innovation firsthand!