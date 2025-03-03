Keller Williams Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams Realty, LLC (Keller Williams), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, today announced a strategic partnership with funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC (Stone Point), a leading investment firm with deep expertise in the real estate and financial services industries. As part of the partnership, Stone Point is investing capital to help fuel Keller Williams’ continued growth and innovation, which will create new opportunities for agents, franchisees and clients.

“This is an exciting milestone for all Keller Williams agents and franchisees,” said Gary Keller, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Keller Williams. “We’ve built an incredible foundation and as we focus on each agent’s personal development and their continual sales growth, we welcome the partnership and backing from the team at Stone Point Capital. With their commitment, we will also be exploring new ways to make sure top agents and franchisees who drive the growth of our business are able to share in its future success. I’m excited for the future and I’m excited to be entering the most prolific writing, teaching, and coaching phase of my 48-year career in real estate. I love this company and I’m not going anywhere.”

Building on Keller Williams’ momentum, the investment is a ringing endorsement of the vision and strategy that industry pioneer Gary Keller and the entire company have successfully executed over the past four decades, creating a franchise that is number one in units and sales volume in the U.S. The partnership with Stone Point accelerates Keller Williams’ focus on its next phase of growth and enhances its ability to expand, innovate and continue delivering value.

“We are very impressed by the business that Keller Williams’ agents and franchisees have built over the past 40 years and are looking forward to partnering with Keller Williams on the company’s next chapter of growth,” said Chuck Davis, Chairman & Co-CEO of Stone Point Capital. “Gary’s visionary leadership and focus on the success of the real estate agent has created a business that has performed well across many housing cycles. We believe that Keller Williams’ industry-leading agent and franchise network, training resources and technology platform, position the company for continued success in the future, and we are proud to partner with them on the journey ahead.”

Stone Point, combining deep industry expertise and a focus on collaboration, has a strong track record of partnering with winning businesses in the industry to help them scale and reach their full potential. Working closely with Stone Point’s leadership team, Keller Williams will also increase efforts on expanding things such as agent branding and marketing resources, education, coaching, data and technology, to continue to equip franchisees, agents, and their clients with the capabilities needed to drive greater value.

As part of this next phase of growth, Christopher Czarnecki joins Keller Williams as Chief Executive Officer and President, bringing more than 20 years of real estate industry experience and a strong track record of helping successful businesses continue to scale and develop best practices. Chris will focus on expanding the company’s capabilities in all areas, ensuring agents and franchisees have the very best platform to succeed.

Christopher Czarnecki, incoming Keller Williams CEO and President said: “Keller Williams has built a global position and an incredible culture of growth and entrepreneurial achievement, and I am thrilled to be part of its next chapter and to serve and support the entire Keller Williams’ family. The partnership with Stone Point is all about success – giving us the ability to continue to innovate, expand and provide even more value to franchisees, agents, and their clients.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Chris to our leadership team,” said Gary Keller. “With his strong leadership and experience in building high performing teams and platforms, I am confident we will help agents and franchisees accelerate their future and seize the massive opportunities ahead of them.”

Advisors

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal advisor to Keller Williams, and Kirkland & Ellis and Paul Weiss served as legal advisors to Stone Point Capital.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count. It has more than 1,000 market center offices and 165,000 affiliated agents. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards affiliated agents. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.

About Stone Point Capital

Stone Point is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with more than $55 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds and credit through commingled funds and separately managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports its firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.