Silverts Selects Cart.Com as Its Fulfillment Partner

Cart.com, a leading unified commerce solutions provider, has been selected by Silverts, a Canadian manufacturer of adaptive apparel for adults with disabilities and seniors, as its U.S. fulfillment partner. Silverts will leverage Cart.com's tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and Ohio supply chain hub to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses.

“Cart.com takes pride in delivering cutting-edge technology and tailored logistics solutions that drive success for omnichannel retailers, whether wholesale or DTC,” said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com. “Our partnership with Silverts underscores our proven expertise in supporting clothing and footwear brands, as well as international companies expanding into the U.S. market. We’re committed to providing the operational excellence and real-time supply chain visibility needed to fuel their growth.”

Cart.com’s technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company deploys its proprietary software, including its Constellation Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

“Selecting Cart.com as our U.S. fulfillment partner gives us the confidence to scale while continuing to meet the needs of individuals and caregivers who rely on our adaptive apparel and footwear for comfort, independence and ease of dressing," said Joshua Norris, CEO at Silverts.

Cart.com helps businesses transform their supply chain and demand generation operations with digital and physical solutions that optimize performance through its two unified business lines, Logistics Solutions and Commerce Solutions. Cart.com’s tech-driven logistics infrastructure enables scalable order fulfillment across e-commerce, retail and wholesale distribution channels while the company’s software and services help drive and predict demand, improve conversion and enable a unified flow of orders and inventory across all channels.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management from product discovery to product delivery. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and complex companies to achieve omnichannel excellence and drive more efficient growth.

ABOUT SILVERTS

Founded in 1930, Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear creates clothing designed to make dressing easier for people living with disabilities, seniors and others with unique clothing needs. With a mission to bring inclusivity into fashion, the brand combines comfort, style, and accessibility in all its designs.