Surgimate Invests in ImplantBase, Creating Unified Platform for Surgical Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surgimate, a leading provider of surgical coordination software backed by Banneker Partners, today announced its investment in ImplantBase, a premier provider of inventory logistics and sales operations software for medical device companies and their distributor networks.

This partnership expands Surgimate’s capabilities beyond surgical coordination, creating a unified platform that supports surgeons, medical device manufacturers and distributors.

Despite representing a significant portion of U.S. healthcare spending, surgical procedures are often managed with manual processes and poorly optimized tools. Surgimate’s flagship product solves this mismatch, offering surgical practices a suite of software solutions tailored to their unique needs.

With this investment in ImplantBase, Surgimate will expand its software offerings to help medical device manufacturers and distributors better manage sales and inventory. By bringing these businesses together, Surgimate will create a stronger link between surgeons and the suppliers they rely on, driving greater efficiency at every stage of the surgical journey.

“The addition of ImplantBase aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a seamless, cost-effective solution to support every part of the surgical workflow and improve patient outcomes,” said Kraig Brown, CEO of Surgimate. “By creating greater visibility into the surgery pipeline and improving operational logistics, we can help practices and health systems control costs while ensuring surgeons have the equipment they need, when they need it. We are excited to welcome Ethan and his team to the Surgimate family.”

"We are thrilled to join Surgimate and advance our shared vision of connecting the surgical ecosystem and improving patient care," said Ethan Lauer, Founder and CEO of ImplantBase. "The combination of these technologies is a huge step forward, enabling medical device companies to anticipate and respond to surgical demand faster than ever before."

The transaction closed in February 2025.

About Surgimate

Surgimate is a leading provider of surgical coordination software in the U.S., enabling surgical practices to increase volume, reduce cancellations and achieve sustainable growth. Headquartered in New York with R&D offices in Israel, Surgimate facilitated more than 750,000 surgical events across 100+ practices in 2024 alone. With innovative tools for surgical project management, reporting, form generation and more, Surgimate empowers surgical teams to operate efficiently and deliver exceptional care. To learn more, visit surgimate.com.

About ImplantBase

ImplantBase is an intuitive, easy-to-use field inventory software solution that enables everyone—from sales reps and distributorships to enterprise manufacturers in the orthopedic and spine industry—to connect and transact with every stakeholder in their supply chain ecosystem. ImplantBase’s all-in-one cloud platform provides a fully integrated environment with your backend enterprise resource planning (ERP) or financial system, allowing users to work in real time from any device.

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker takes a partnership approach to support founders and management teams in achieving their goals by implementing proven best practices and making investments across functional areas, including sales, marketing, product management, product development, professional services and customer success, and by complementing these growth initiatives with strategic acquisitions that are focused on enhancing customer value.