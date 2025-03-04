MCE and TELUS Expand Partnership With New Generative AI Venture Following Pilot Success

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCE Systems announces the expansion of its partnership with TELUS to create better customer experiences by leveraging generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) integration into the Mobile Klinik Device Checkup mobile app. This follows a successful pilot in late fall 2024 in which MCE’s generative AI technology demonstrated a substantial increase in mobile app user journey engagement and retail visit intent.

“ This is an incredible milestone for MCE and the telecommunications industry, deploying a real-world generative AI application and proving a high value contribution to business,” says Wolfgang Sixl, VP of Strategy, Analytics & Client Solutions. “ Generative AI-driven conversation is a natural conduit to improve customer engagement toward better outcomes. A critical piece to its success is data and its underlying digital infrastructure to connect channels and customer journeys. Based on the success of the pilot, we are excited to take this venture into a full productization together with TELUS and continue leading the industry in innovation.”

Telecommunications carriers are turning to generative AI to improve business practices, with nearly 45 percent of carriers indicating that they are investing in this technology. However, despite high aspirations to see better business outcomes, the narrative around generative AI for telco business application has shown few successes. This is largely due to challenges in identifying effective use cases, heavy integration costs and concerns on immediate ROI. TELUS and MCE Systems were determined to change the narrative by creating a solution built on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Building upon the vision for generative AI presented at MWC 2024, MCE and TELUS conceived of a generative AI-driven virtual agent to help boost revenues in retail. Because 59 percent of customers prefer to use a mobile app first to troubleshoot their device, MCE decided that converting mobile device troubleshooting incidents into monetization opportunities – better known as “care to commerce” – would be the most plausible use case.

Deployed in just three months, the pilot leveraged a customer’s mobile device history and diagnostic tests (DeviceAI layer) with real-time conversational interaction and feedback from the virtual agent (generative AI) – collating them together into actionable insights. These insights would drive personalized offers most likely to trigger a retail visit. The generative AI-augmented journey, streamlined by MCE’s digital-first technology (dDLM), delivered marked improvements in customer engagement and conversion rates compared to the previous version of the app:

4x increase in chatbot-guided user journey engagement

3x increase in user actioning of a promotional offer

1.5x increase in opening of the store finder tool

“ This is a key milestone in TELUS' long history of customer-first innovation in delivering the best experience we can,” says Braden St. John, VP, Products, Marketing and Logistics at Mobile Klinik. “ The results of the generative AI proof of concept test are clear in demonstrating generative AI’s value to not only streamline delivery of remote, on-device customer service, but also achieve quantifiable business results. Moving forward, we are thrilled to have MCE help us formally launch generative AI capabilities across additional customer journeys in our business”

MCE’s generative AI solution is built on Amazon’s Bedrock, which allowed the rapid deployment of the pilot. MCE is also part of AWS’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program.

About MCE

Since 2005, MCE has been pioneering software and technology solutions for mobile operators and their partners in the telco and device ecosystem helping accelerate digital transformation of device-related journeys. Our mission is simple: Mobilize better Customer Experiences. We turn device-related headaches into competitive advantages with our end-to-end digital-first Device Lifecycle Management platform (dDLM). This AI-led, omnichannel platform delivers game-changing experiences across all device-related customer journeys – driving business velocity, margins, and NPS. MCE is a proven technology partner and highly acclaimed for its world-class products, innovation, and implementation through eleven straight gold awards – most notably at The Stevie Awards®.

About Mobile Klinik

Founded in 2015, Mobile Klinik is Canada’s trusted full-lifecycle destination for phones, tablets, and more. To support our vision for a more sustainable world, we help savvy consumers get the maximum value out of their technology through certified repair, refurbishment, and resale. By providing an alternative to buying new every 2 years and making it more convenient to repair vs. replace, we are committed to making a positive impact on the world, one device at a time. For more information, visit https://mobileklinik.ca.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.