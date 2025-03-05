Olay Body and Wantable Elevate Body Care and Style with Limited-Edition Collection

Introducing the new Olay Super Serum Body Wash collection, bringing Olay's skincare super power to your shower. Infused with a serum complex of skincare ingredients, the Olay Super Serum Body Wash delivers 5 visible benefits in one. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gone are the days of playing it safe with fashion because of body skin insecurities. Olay Body has teamed up with Wantable, the leader in the personalized styling space, to launch the Power Edit—a limited-time collection designed to help women embrace their style fearlessly. By achieving luminous, healthy-looking skin with the new Olay Super Serum Body Wash and bold fashion choices from Wantable, this collaboration helps women shed body skin insecurities and show off their style with confidence.

Available now, the Olay x Wantable Power Edit features seven handpicked items in on-trend styles, flattering silhouettes, and statement patterns to give your wardrobe a bold refresh just in time for spring. While supplies last, customers who order the Power Edit will receive a full-sized bottle of the Olay Super Serum Body Wash–bringing the most awarded skincare serum1 to the shower for a superior skin transformation that completes any look. With this Power Edit, luminous skin all over is your power statement.

"Our research shows that 7 in 10 women2 avoid fashion choices that might expose their body skin concerns like dryness or rough and bumpy texture, often letting these insecurities impact their style,” said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director for Procter & Gamble’s Personal Care Portfolio. “By combining Olay’s skin care expertise with Wantable’s expert styling, this partnership is designed to deliver an unmatched confidence boost—helping women feel empowered to wear what they want.”

Defying the notion that body wash ingredients simply rinse away, the new Olay Super Serum Body Wash delivers five visible skincare benefits in one: hydrating, firming, smoothing, brightening, and evening skin. This silky formula is infused with a serum complex of skincare ingredients, combining moisturizers with advanced skin-delivery technology for a superior skin transformation only Olay can provide.

The Olay Super Serum Body Wash for Normal Skin harnesses the power of 5+ skincare ingredients:

Niacinamide helps the skin retain moisture, keeping it hydrated while supporting surface cell turnover, revealing luminous skin.

helps the skin retain moisture, keeping it hydrated while supporting surface cell turnover, revealing luminous skin. Beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) exfoliates by removing dead skin cells, helping to smooth fine lines and improve skin texture.

exfoliates by removing dead skin cells, helping to smooth fine lines and improve skin texture. Collagen Peptide supports the skin’s natural renewal processes, resulting in skin that looks noticeably improved.

supports the skin’s natural renewal processes, resulting in skin that looks noticeably improved. Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that creates a glow as it helps fortify the skin's moisture barrier.

is a naturally occurring antioxidant that creates a glow as it helps fortify the skin's moisture barrier. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that fights free radicals on the skin's surface, helping to protect against visible damage such as fine lines and uneven skin tone.

The collection is available in three variants: Normal Skin, Extra Dry Skin and Rough & Bumpy Skin.

“Wantable was created over a decade ago to fuel self-confidence through personalized style expertise and fashion empowerment," said Mackenzie Wimmer, Director of Partnerships at Wantable. “Everything we do starts with our customers and Olay shares our vision by creating science-backed products built to inspire confidence in women everywhere.”

Learn more about the limited-time collaboration at Wantable.com/OlayEdit. The Olay Super Serum Collection is available at major retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $12.99. For more information visit Olay.com.

______________________ 1 4 Year Review of Major Beauty Awards 2 An Olay survey of 1,000 women

About Olay

Olay is a worldwide leader in skincare and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. Olay continues to hold to the philosophy on which it was founded: to maintain a deep understanding of women's changing needs and offer products backed by science that meets those needs. Female consumers have come to expect superior product performance from Olay as it brings healthy-looking, beautiful skin to more than 80 million women on five continents every day.

For more information, visit OLAY.com

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Wantable

Wantable offers an in-home personal shopping service, delivering handpicked assortments of specialty products to busy men and women across the United States. Their team of expert stylists curate personalized style items and accessories, intimates, and activewear from boutique, specialty, and premium brands to ensure that each order is filled with on-trend items for every customer. For more information, head to wantable.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.