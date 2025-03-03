MyEyeDr. and Tory Burch Partner on New Frames for Spring. Two unique styles now available exclusively at MyEyeDr. offices nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

MyEyeDr. and Tory Burch Partner on New Frames for Spring. Two unique styles now available exclusively at MyEyeDr. offices nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyEyeDr., a leading provider of eye health services with more than 880 locations across the U.S., is partnering with American luxury brand Tory Burch to launch two new frame styles for spring. Part of Tory Burch’s Spring 2025 eyewear collection, the new frames include a modern take on a retro cat-eye optical style and sporty sunglasses. Both unique styles are available exclusively at MyEyeDr., a nationwide destination for personalized eye care and premier eyewear.

The partnership brings together two brands founded and led by women entrepreneurs committed to advancing women in leadership roles. Established in 2009, the Tory Burch Foundation provides women entrepreneurs in the United States with access to capital, education, and community. In addition to leading her fast-growing company, MyEyeDr. co-founder and CEO Sue Downes supports aspiring female leaders within the optical industry through her involvement with the Optical Women’s Association, while also advocating for women in the broader business community as co-chair of High Point University’s Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Council.

“I’ve long admired Tory Burch—not just for her entrepreneurial inspiration—but for her commitment to female education and mentorship opportunities through the Tory Burch Foundation and her other philanthropic endeavors,” said Downes. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with such a likeminded company to bring this incredible frame collection to our retail locations throughout the U.S.”

To try on or purchase these unique Tory Burch optical or sunglass styles, book a comprehensive eye exam at your nearest MyEyeDr. retail location by visiting www.myeyedr.com.

About Tory Burch

Tory Burch launched her American luxury lifestyle brand in 2004. Her aesthetic is anchored in the relaxed elegance of American sportswear, known for its craftsmanship and quality. The collections include ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home, and beauty.

Empowering women is Tory's guiding principle, expressed through her collections and her work at the Tory Burch Foundation. Established in 2009, the Foundation provides women entrepreneurs in the United States with access to capital, education, and community.

About MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. (www.myeyedr.com) is the nation's premier vision healthcare provider, delivering comprehensive eye care and eyewear solutions, meeting their patients' unique optical needs for over 20 years. Spanning across 29 states and the District of Columbia with over 880 locations nationwide, MyEyeDr. has been recognized by the American Optometric Association (AOA), among others, for its commitment to helping people have the clear vision they need to accomplish what they desire most in life. MyEyeDr. was honored as the #1 Eyewear retailer for “America’s Best Customer Service for 2024” from Newsweek. For more information, please follow MyEyeDr. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.