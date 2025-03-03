Dorchester Wealth Management to Join Cardinal Point, Focus Partners Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focus Financial Partners Inc., an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, has announced that Focus network firm Dorchester Wealth Management, headquartered in Montreal, QC, has formally joined Toronto, ON-based Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC, a part of Cardinal Point, Focus Partners Canada, in a transaction that was completed on March 1, 2025.

Dorchester has a legacy as one of Canada’s first independent wealth management firms, whose founding dates back nearly a century. The firm has built a reputation for delivering sound advice and quality investment counsel to high-net-worth clients. In 2015, Dorchester became the first Canadian partner firm of Focus, part of a strategic initiative that, among other things, allowed for the sharing of best practices across the United States and Canada.

Founded in 2009, Cardinal Point is a leader in cross-border wealth management, providing investment management and estate, tax, and financial planning solutions to its high-net-worth and business-management clients across the United States and Canada.

This deal reflects Focus’ commitment to better serve the Canadian market through strategic integration. By joining Cardinal Point, Dorchester clients will gain access to an expanded suite of services across financial planning, tax, and insurance capabilities, as well as cross-border expertise for clients in the United States and Canada. In turn, Cardinal Point will benefit from Dorchester’s strong investment expertise, expand its representation across Canada, and have a new office in Montreal, QC. Upon the completion of this transaction, Cardinal Point is expected to have $5.1 billion CAD in regulatory assets under management, measured as of December 31, 2024.

As part of this merger, Dorchester’s current President, Robert Bard, will become President, Wealth Management, Montreal Operations at Cardinal Point.

“We take great pride in our unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, client-focused approach that continually raises standards and are excited about our shared vision with Cardinal Point,” said Mr. Bard. “By bringing together our collective expertise and resources, we are creating a wealth management firm that is exceptionally positioned to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions.”

“Dorchester has earned its reputation as a leading investment counselling firm with a history of providing tailored advice to clients,” said Jeff Sheldon, CEO, Cardinal Point. “We share Dorchester’s rigorous commitment to preeminent client service, and we look forward to working with them to help clients meet their financial goals.”

“Uniting these two industry leaders is an important next step in pioneering a full-service, comprehensive wealth management offering and unique platform in Canada,” said Michael Nathanson, CEO of Focus Financial Partners. “Canada is an exciting growth market for Focus, and we look forward to seeing these firms work together to deliver personalized service and exceptional wealth management solutions and expertise to their clients.”

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus is an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, rooted in a client-first approach and powered by the collective energy and capabilities of its many advisors and professionals. The Focus partnership includes firms operated under the Focus Partners brand that reflect the company’s key business lines. Through a blend of innovative solutions, strong capital backing, and deep business expertise, Focus empowers its firms to achieve their business objectives by helping them better serve their clients and advisors. Discover more about how Focus is evolving the wealth and business management landscape by visiting www.focusfinancialpartners.com or by following the company on LinkedIn.

About Cardinal Point, Focus Partners Canada

Cardinal Point is a leading cross-border wealth and business-management firm that provides exceptional service to individuals across Canada and the United States. Cardinal Point offers comprehensive investment, estate, tax, business-management, and cross-border financial planning solutions that are customized to suit clients’ unique financial needs. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Cardinal Point also has offices in Calgary, Alberta, and Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information about Cardinal Point, please visit https://cardinalpointwealth.com/.

About Dorchester Wealth Management

Dorchester Wealth Management, founded in 1928, was one of Canada’s original wealth management firms. Based in Montreal with professionals in both Montreal and Toronto, the firm provides investment counsel and wealth management services to clients across North America and overseas with assets under management in excess of $2 billion CAD. The firm is licensed with l'Autorite des marches financiers du Quebec, the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States. For more information about Dorchester, please visit www.dorchesterwealth.com.

© 2025 Focus Financial Partners. All rights reserved.