SoFi Closes $697.6 Million Securitization of Loan Platform Business Volume

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, announced today the issuance of $697.6 million in notes secured by a pool of personal loans originated by SoFi Bank, N.A. The transaction was a co-contributor securitization with collateral consisting primarily of loans previously placed with loan platform business partners. SoFi’s loan platform business, which originates loans on behalf of third parties, generated $2.1 billion in personal loan volume in 2024.

This represents the first securitization of new collateral in SoFi’s Consumer Loan Program (SCLP) since 2021 and the first using collateral originated in the loan platform business. It provides co-contributors with meaningful liquidity to support their ongoing investment in the loan platform business given the strong market demand for SoFi’s personal loans. SoFi issued notes to 35 investors in the deal, representing a range of new and existing partners.

“As SoFi’s personal loan products resonate with more and more people, we see continued strong demand for our loans in the capital markets,” said Chris Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of SoFi. “This offering demonstrates the clear value of our loan platform business and our diversified funding strategy.”

The transaction (“SCLP 2025-1”) closed on February 28, 2025 and consisted of four classes of notes rated by Fitch Ratings and Morningstar DBRS from “AAA” to “BBB+”. Fitch Ratings assigned ratings to all four classes of notes, and Morningstar DBRS provided ratings on the Class A, B, and C notes. Goldman Sachs was the structuring agent and joint lead bookrunner with Bank of America. The transaction priced at industry-leading costs of funds levels, with a weighted average spread of 87 basis points and an all-in yield of 5.10%. The notes were offered pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Since the launch of SCLP in 2015, SoFi has issued more than $12 billion in notes to investors across 25 transactions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its over 10.1 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like credentialed financial planners, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https://www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (https://www.sofi.com), the investor relations website (https://investors.sofi.com), and on social media (X and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that SoFi posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, SoFi encourages investors, the media, and others interested in SoFi to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on SoFi’s investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of SoFi’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SOFI-F