Ninja Redefines Outdoor Pizza Making Experience with the Ninja Artisan™ Outdoor Pizza Oven

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, announces the release of the Ninja Artisan™ Outdoor Pizza Oven. The latest innovation from Ninja bakes, broils, warms, proofs and delivers pizza fast, without the fuss. Once preheated at 700 degrees Fahrenheit, the Ninja Artisan™ Outdoor Pizza Oven delivers hands-free, customized 12” pizza in as quick as three minutes* with no guesswork.

Perfect for backyard entertaining or home cooks, the Ninja Artisan™ Outdoor Pizza Oven offers game-changing ease. Existing pizza ovens required constant monitoring and hands-on adjusting, often resulting in dough sticking to the peel and burnt crusts. The Ninja Artisan™ allows users to bake a perfect, evenly cooked 12” pizza without turning it every 20 seconds or adjusting the temperature.

“We heard our consumers loud and clear—they wanted a compact, premium, and outdoor pizza oven that delivers authentic flavors without the fuss of a full-size brick oven,” said Kelly Megel, VP of Ninja Marketing. “With the Ninja Artisan™ Outdoor Pizza Oven, we've delivered a solution that takes the intimidation out of outdoor pizza making. Now, you can achieve your perfect pizza in minutes, without constant monitoring or adjustments. It's the perfect blend of convenience, performance, and value."

Unlike any other outdoor pizza oven on the market, the Ninja Artisan™ bakes and broils with electric heat at 90 - 700°F using Ninja’s proprietary Complete Temperature Control™ Technology that enables the oven to quickly reach and maintain high temperatures, without the hassle of a live flame. Other notable features include:

5-in-1 Functionality: Users can create pizza, bake, broil, warm, and proof.

Users can create pizza, bake, broil, warm, and proof. 5 Pizza Settings: The oven can cook pizza in five different settings, including Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Custom.

The oven can cook pizza in five different settings, including Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Custom. Professional Proofing: Remove the guesswork with the proofing function – a 90°F setting that brings dough to the optimal temperature for bakery quality results.

Remove the guesswork with the proofing function – a 90°F setting that brings dough to the optimal temperature for bakery quality results. Compact Size That Feeds a Crowd: A sizable 12" x 12" cavity fits a 12-inch baking pan for cooking pizzas, chicken, sourdough, or other appetizers and meals.

A sizable 12" x 12" cavity fits a 12-inch baking pan for cooking pizzas, chicken, sourdough, or other appetizers and meals. Built to Withstand the Elements: The oven is weather-resistant and can be stored outdoors. Users can also pair it with the Ninja Artisan™ Oven cover for extra protection.

The oven is weather-resistant and can be stored outdoors. Users can also pair it with the Ninja Artisan™ Oven cover for extra protection. Chef’s View Window: Watch creations come to life through the Chef's View Window on the door of the unit.

The Ninja Artisan™ Outdoor Pizza Oven is now available for $279.99 on NinjaKitchen.com and can be found at national retailers including Amazon, Lowe’s and Best Buy. It will be available globally beginning April 10, 2025.

*Not including preheat time, cooked at 700-degree Fahrenheit

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.