Icertis Empowers World Vision to Streamline and Automate Procurement with Contract Intelligence

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced that World Vision, Inc. has selected its contract intelligence platform to centralize contracting across the organization. Icertis will enable World Vision to standardize and simplify contracting processes while gaining greater visibility and transparency into supplier spend.

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to serving vulnerable communities through emergency relief and development work. With the Icertis platform and its genAI-powered Copilot, the non-profit will speed contract turnaround times and gain end-to-end insight into how funding is allocated, enabling World Vision to become more efficient in achieving its mission.

“World Vision is committed to being good stewards of the resources entrusted to us. This requires us to constantly find new ways to increase our operational and financial efficiency. Adopting the Icertis platform will enable us to devote more resources to our mission by pinpointing cost savings within our vendor portfolio and creating efficiencies in our internal operations,” said Jennifer Brenner, Vice President, Corporate Controller, Treasury & Administration, World Vision.

Contracts are at the heart of strategic initiatives in every industry, yet they are too often forgotten in digital filing cabinets. Poor contract management can cost companies as much as 9 percent of their bottom line. For non-profit organizations in the public sector, the stakes are even higher due to increased competition over resources and growing demand for services.

“Cost control and operational efficiency in contracting are crucial for organizations like World Vision that aim to enhance their impact while building trust among donors, stakeholders, and the communities they serve,” said Ryan Donley, Vice President of Public Sector, Icertis. “Icertis delivers industry-specific expertise to help non-profits and public sector organizations successfully harness AI and the critical financial data contained in contracts to create a top-down view of spending.”

Icertis empowers non-profit organizations like World Vision, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and CIMMYT to uncover value by centralizing disparate processes and reimagining the role of contracts in automating core operations, driving strategic decision-making, and accelerating financial outcomes. By inspiring its customers to realize the full potential of every business relationship, Icertis is building trust, strengthening bonds, and transforming commerce to help create a better world.

About Icertis

Icertis is the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence. The Icertis platform revolutionizes contract management, equipping customers with powerful insights and automation to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance - the pillars of business success. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full intent of millions of commercial agreements in 90+ countries.