Bojangles Introduces New Brunch-Inspired Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffle That’s Sweet, Savory and Served Seven Days a Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brunch lovers, rejoice! Bojangles is bringing sweet and savory brunch perfection all day, every day with the launch of its newest menu item, Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles. The bold new offering pairs Bojangles’ signature Cajun Filet on a warm Bo-Berry Waffle, drizzled with a sweet Bo-Berry Honey Glaze. Designed to satisfy both sweet and savory cravings, Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles are set to become a go-to brunch option for fans who believe brunch should never take a day off.

To celebrate the launch, the iconic chicken-and-biscuits chain hosted a “Brunch at Bo’s” event on a Sunday, complete with all the brunch vibes – bottomless Legendary Iced Tea®, a flower BO-quet bar, a DJ, beautifully plated Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles and Bo-Tato Rounds®, Instagrammable moments and a brunch experience unlike any other. While other restaurant chains remain closed on Sundays or only offer brunch at certain times, Bojangles is redefining the time-honored tradition by making it an everyday affair.

“For many people, Sunday brunch has become a highlight of the weekend,” says Tom Boland, chief marketing officer at Bojangles. "Our Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles are the ultimate indulgence, whether you're enjoying brunch with company or treating yourself. We’re making sure guests never have to settle – because brunch should never be put on hold."

For a limited time at participating restaurants, Bojangles is treating fans to a special promotion. From March 3-9, Bojangles app users as well as fans of popular delivery services such as DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats can receive a free Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffle with any order of $20 or more by using the promo code BrunchEveryDay at checkout.

Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles are available at participating locations à la carte, as a combo or as a side of Bo-Berry Waffles – two waffle halves topped with Bo-Berry Honey Glaze. Brunch fans can get their hands on Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles starting today by visiting their local restaurant, through the Bojangles App for delivery or pickup, or via third-party delivery.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea all made from scratch. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, the beloved brand has grown to more than 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants in 18 states. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

MEDIA ASSETS HERE