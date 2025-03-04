InductiveHealth Partners With Origami Risk to Transform and Modernize Public Health Disease Surveillience Technology

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InductiveHealth, the nation’s primary provider of disease and syndromic surveillance systems and services, today announced an exclusive partnership with Origami Risk, a global leader in risk, safety, and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology, to power a new state-of-the-art Electronic Disease Surveillance System (EDSS) platform for public health agencies.

InductiveHealth, a team of Epidemiologists and public health technologists, provides both disease and syndromic surveillance as well as immunization information system (IIS) technology and services to public health agencies. Origami Risk’s award-winning risk management and patient safety solutions are trusted by hundreds of government entities and healthcare organizations across the United States. The configurable Origami platform provides an intuitive interface, broad system interoperability features, and robust security measures, enabling organizations to collaborate across teams and between federal, state, and local entities while ensuring compliance and data protection.

Together, InductiveHealth’s deep public health expertise and Origami’s modern and scalable architecture provides public health agencies a new platform and set of informatics and surveillance functionalities not available in legacy systems. The InductiveHealth EDSS is built for public health departments. It is broadly scalable, not reliant on costly custom development, and fully compliant with all CDC reporting guidelines.

The InductiveHealth and Origami Risk partnership has already led to a new contract with the North Dakota Department of Human Services to replace the state’s current EDSS solution. Implementation is underway.

“Origami Risk has long been proud to partner with numerous government agencies and leading healthcare institutions to deliver our risk and safety solutions,” said Earne Bentley, President, Risk Solutions at Origami Risk. “As a technology partner to InductiveHealth, we are excited to offer the broad functionality of Origami to the public health tech market in support of federal, state, local, and tribal public health agencies.”

“The push towards modernization across all levels of public health technology comes with the need for agencies to use their available funding in more creative ways and find systems that can scale quickly and efficiently,” said Eric Whitworth, CEO, InductiveHealth. “Leveraging Origami’s robust platform to power our new EDSS solution will enable us to provide a new suite of disease surveillance functionalities in a configurable way giving agencies more control than ever over their systems and user experience.”

Whitworth added, “Numerous healthcare organizations and federal, state and local public entities have seen large scale efficiency gains, data quality and compliance improvements, system adoption increases, and long-term cost savings as a direct result of implementing the Origami Risk SaaS platform. We look forward to working with public health agencies across the U.S. to bring these same benefits, and more, to their teams – ultimately empowering public health agencies with new tools to find and stop the spread of disease.”

About Inductive Health

InductiveHealth has a mission to Stop Disease Through Technology. With its recent acquisition of Envision Technology Partners, InductiveHealth is committed to providing public health agencies with a multi-functional public health platform leveraging modern technology, built to scale, and helping agencies maximize available funding. Over 40 Federal, State, and Local public health agencies rely on InductiveHealth and Envision for their public health technology needs. InductiveHealth manages more clinical-to-public health integrations than any other firm, providing leading capabilities and advanced technology to understand and combat the spread of infectious disease.

Visit: http://inductivehealth.com.

About Origami Risk – Risk Solutions

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify risk, insurance, compliance and safety management. Origami delivers its highly configurable RMIS, GRC, EHS, and healthcare risk management solutions from a secure, scalable platform that includes tools for centralizing data, automating critical workflows, and providing insight into risk and safety initiatives. A singular focus on client success underlies Origami’s approach to developing, implementing and supporting their innovative, award-winning software. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.