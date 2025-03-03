Accelera and GAIL Partner to Advance Green Hydrogen Production, Transportation and Storage

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI], and GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna CPSE, under MoPNG and India's leading natural gas company, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on green hydrogen and zero-emissions technologies in India. The collaboration will leverage Accelera's expertise in hydrogen generation technology and GAIL's established natural gas infrastructure to explore opportunities in hydrogen production, blending, transportation and storage. The partnership will also evaluate and develop projects for hydrogen applications across multiple sectors, including transport, power and steel.

"Accelera’s collaboration with a partner like GAIL demonstrates the potential of green hydrogen and the capability of large-scale electrolysis for diverse applications," said Alex Savelli, Global Commercial Leader – Electrolyzers for Accelera. "By combining our advanced electrolyzer technology with GAIL's extensive energy infrastructure and leading market presence, we are well positioned to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen across India."

This strategic partnership follows the successful commissioning of GAIL's green hydrogen plant in Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh, in December 2024, where Accelera supplied a 10-megawatt (MW) proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system. Accelera’s two PEM HyLYZER®-1000 electrolyzer units produce 4.3 tons of green hydrogen per day, which is being blended with natural gas to power GAIL’s on-site operations.

"Building upon the successful implementation of our Vijaipur project, this partnership with Accelera strengthens our commitment to India's National Green Hydrogen Mission,” said Mr. Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director of Business Development, GAIL. “Together, we will work towards developing a robust hydrogen value chain that supports India's ambitious goal of producing 5 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030."

The collaboration will also focus on sharing knowledge on hydrogen blending with natural gas, developing industry standards and exploring new applications for green hydrogen technology.

Electrolyzers leverage renewable energy sources to produce green hydrogen, which is vital for accelerating the clean energy transition. Accelera is a leader in large-scale hydrogen production using PEM electrolysis and has deployed more than 600 electrolyzer units worldwide, powering some of the most advanced PEM electrolyzer systems operating globally. This includes a 20MW facility in Quebec, Canada, and a 25MW system in Florida, U.S.

About Accelera™ by Cummins

Accelera by Cummins provides a diverse portfolio of zero-emissions solutions for the world’s most economically vital industries, empowering them to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Accelera, a business segment of Cummins Inc., is both a components supplier and integrator, focused on batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, e-axles, traction motors and inverters, integrated powertrain solutions, and electrolyzers. Accelera currently has operations in North America, across Europe and in China.

Cummins, a global power solutions leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins has approximately 69,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. It operates a robust distribution and support network in more than 190 countries and territories. Cummins earned $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024.

