FairJourney Biologics Acquires Charles River Laboratories South San Francisco Facility

PORTO, Portugal & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FairJourney Biologics S.A., leaders in the discovery and optimization of antibodies, today announced that it had completed the acquisition of the South San Francisco site from Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. The acquisition aligns with FairJourney’s ongoing strategic growth plan, and will significantly bolster the Company’s antibody discovery and engineering capabilities, strengthening its technology portfolio and expanding its global presence with a key biotechnology hub in the US.

The acquisition of the South San Francisco site, formerly Distributed Bio, will transfer ownership of all facilities, staff and assets to FairJourney Biologics, including proprietary technologies such as the SuperHuman™, Cosmic™ and Tungsten™ libraries. By integrating these libraries within FairJourney’s own portfolio of antibody discovery technologies, the Company will offer customers a more diverse array of antibody discovery tools, and bring new antibody engineering solutions to its portfolio. Under the agreement, FairJourney will also acquire Charles Rivers’ Yeast Display method, allowing the Company to offer an expanded antibody discovery platform that can complement and enhance existing offerings.

South San Francisco hosts one of the world’s largest biotech clusters. Establishing facilities in this region forms a core part of the Company’s ongoing development strategy, strengthening its reach and physical presence in a major global market. The acquisition will provide customers in this region with a localized source of expertise and technical support, helping them to accelerate their antibody discovery and engineering pipelines. The deal will also enable FairJourney to leverage the industry-leading scientific expertise of the South San Francisco team, promoting new opportunities for collaborative projects, both internally and with leading global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

“We’re pleased to announce this strategic acquisition that will bring the exceptional team at Charles River’s South San Francisco site, as well as their cutting-edge technologies, into FairJourney,” said António Parada, CEO, FairJourney Biologics. He continued: “By combining our expertise, we not only strengthen our portfolio with powerful solutions such as the SuperHuman Libraries, but also enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our partners. Working together, we can push the boundaries of antibody discovery and set new industry standards.”

Financial details have not been disclosed.

