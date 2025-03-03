New Autonomous World Speed Record Set With Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) and Politecnico di Milano, Italy’s largest scientific-technological university, have joined forces with Maserati and 1000 Miglia Experience Florida to carry out an ambitious high-tech initiative during the renowned competition’s stop in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The activity is part of MOST – Italy’s National Center for Sustainable Mobility, which drives research, innovation, and infrastructure development to create scalable solutions for eco-friendly transportation.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge has returned to the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) at the Kennedy Space Center to set a new autonomous driving world record. The LLF facility is one of the world’s longest runways at 15,000 feet (2.8 miles) and the historic location for NASA Space Shuttle landings. Once primarily used for government operations, the LLF has evolved into a vibrant hub for aerospace innovation, research, manufacturing, and testing.

Development of the AI driver software was completed by the PoliMOVE-MSU team - part of the performance division of AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Driving Autonomous of Politecnico di Milano). The Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20 Coupé, guided by artificial intelligence from Politecnico di Milano and modified to run autonomously, reached 197.7 mph (318 km/h) autonomously and with no human driver on board. This surpasses the previously held absolute record for an autonomous car of 192.8 mph, set by Indy Autonomous Challenge and PoliMOVE at the same location in April 2022 with an IAC AV-21 racecar. The achievement represents a huge leap forward in high-speed autonomous driving development and showcases how the learnings of high-speed autonomous racing can transfer to streetcars.

The Maserati MC20 Coupe of the Indy Autonomous Challenge and driven by the robo-driver from the Politecnico di Milano, previously held the record for the fastest autonomous production car, reaching 285 km/h (177 mph) at the Piacenza Military Airport track in November of 2024. This vehicle has once again raised the bar, demonstrating extraordinary innovation and technology from Italy.

“These world speed records are much more than just a showcase of future technology; we are pushing AI-driver software and robotics hardware to the absolute edge. Doing so with a streetcar is helping transition the learnings of autonomous racing to enable safe, secure, sustainable, high-speed autonomous mobility on highways”, said Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indy Autonomous Challenge and Aidoptation BV.

Thanks to tests conducted with the Maserati MC20, the Indy Autonomous Challenge, together with the team of researchers from the Politecnico di Milano, has once again pushed autonomous technology to the limit, analyzing the behavior of the vehicle under extreme speeds on the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center. This achievement demonstrates the robustness and reliability of the algorithms developed for autonomous driving.

“The goal of high-speed tests is to evaluate the behavior of robo-drivers in extreme conditions. These AI systems have been tested in production vehicles at legal road speeds in the Indy Autonomous Challenge races since 2021. The AIDA team used this test to push the boundaries of autonomous driving, improving safety and reliability. Conducted in controlled environments without a human driver, the test assesses the AI's stability, robustness, and reaction time, ultimately enhancing safety for low-speed urban mobility situations”, explains the Scientific Director of the project and Director of the Department of Electronics, Information, and Bioengineering at the Politecnico di Milano, Prof. Sergio Matteo Savaresi.

Once the record-breaking test was completed, a second Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible continued its American journey by joining the convoy of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. This vehicle from the Politecnico di Milano - already a key participant in the 2023 edition of the historical 1000 Miglia race where it covered approximately 60 km in autonomous mode across Italy – will now parade on the roads of the United States, showcasing the excellence of Italian research.

“The 1000 Miglia has never been just a race; it is a journey through history, a symbol of innovation, and a tribute to Italian automotive excellence. The synergy between the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida and the groundbreaking autonomous driving technologies developed by the Politecnico di Milano represents an extraordinary step forward in the future of mobility. Seeing a Maserati MC20—an icon of Italian design and performance—pushing the limits with artificial intelligence is proof that tradition and future can coexist. This first edition in Florida marks the beginning of a new chapter for the 1000 Miglia, bridging the gap between heritage and the frontiers of innovation,” commented Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA USA, the organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida.

The presence of the Maserati MC20 Cielo in this context represents not only a link between past and future, but also the evolution of mobility, projecting Italian engineering into new international scenarios.

The collaboration between the Indy Autonomous Challenge and the Politecnico di Milano, supported by Maserati and 1000 Miglia Experience Florida, marks a fundamental step in autonomous driving experimentation, laying the groundwork for new technological advancements and accelerating the development of advanced technologies for the commercialization of autonomous vehicles and ADAS systems. The goal is to solve real-world challenges, push the boundaries of innovation, and enhance safety and performance in both motorsports and urban and commercial transportation.

About Indy Autonomous Challenge

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) is dedicated to advancing autonomous technologies through high-speed racing. The IAC engineers and constructs the IAC AV-24 racecar and organizes competitions among 10 university-affiliated teams from around the world, challenging them to program AI drivers to pilot the fully autonomous racecars. The IAC aims to create a platform for the development and real-world validation of physical AI systems, driving innovation in the safety and performance of autonomous vehicles. Founded in 2019, IAC has been based in Indianapolis, Indiana USA. In February 2025, IAC established a commercial spin-out company, Aidoptation BV, headquartered at Droneport in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. Aidoptation seeks to transition the learnings and technology of IAC’s autonomous racing program to advance safe, secure, sustainable, high-speed autonomous mobility on highways.

About Politecnico di Milano

Founded in 1863, Politecnico di Milano is the largest school of Architecture, Design, and Engineering in Italy, with three main campuses in Milan and additional locations in Lecco, Cremona, Mantua, Piacenza, and Xi’an, China. Politecnico di Milano is organized into 12 departments, responsible for research strategy planning, and 4 schools, which oversee academic programs.

In the QS World University Rankings 2025, Politecnico di Milano remains among the top 150 universities worldwide, ranking 111th globally and 1st in Italy. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, it is among the top 25 universities worldwide in all three specific areas: 25th in Engineering, 7th in Architecture, and 7th in Design.

Thanks to a strong internationalization policy, several degree programs are taught entirely in English, attracting a growing number of talented international students from over 160 countries. Research is conducted in more than 250 laboratories and major infrastructures, with strategic focus areas including space, digital technologies, HPC & Quantum, fintech, society, life sciences, agritech, the green deal, and mobility.

About AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Driving Autonomous) project by Politecnico di Milano

The AIDA project at Politecnico di Milano (supported by MOST – National Center for Sustainable Mobility) is developed by a team of young researchers. The project's progress and experimental developments are available on the Politecnico’s website and the dedicated AIDA project social media pages.

About 1000 Miglia

Founded in 1927, 1000 Miglia is widely regarded as the most beautiful race in the world. It is a unique celebration of Italian excellence, combining heritage, innovation, and passion for motorsport. The iconic Red Arrow, symbolizing the event, represents nearly a century of history. Organized by 1000 Miglia Srl, a subsidiary of the Automobile Club of Brescia, the race takes participants on a journey across some of the most stunning landscapes, showcasing the finest in automotive engineering and design.

About 1000 Miglia Experience Florida

1000 Miglia Experience Florida is an official 1000 Miglia race format. It is organized by the official licensee Studio Ega Srl and its US operational company, Ega Events USA LLC. www.ega.it

About Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. Maserati line-up includes the Grecale, the “everyday exceptional” SUV, the GranTurismo, the iconic Italian grand tourer, and the GranCabrio, the new convertible of the Trident; all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Grecale – and V6 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident brand. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand’s history to adopt this solution. The full-electric range also currently includes the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first 100% electric SUV, and the GranCabrio Folgore. Finally, the House of the Trident's latest addition is the Maserati GT2 Stradale, the road-legal version of the GT2 that took Maserati back to the track in closed-wheel championships. The heart of the new super sports car is the V6 Nettuno engine, reaching 640 hp (471 kW) in the latter configuration. The GT2 Stradale is therefore the most powerful road-going Maserati with an internal combustion engine.

The mission at Maserati is to write the future of mobility in the luxury segment, focusing on its customers’ requests. The Brand, in line with the Stellantis “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan, is now taking Italian luxury all over the world.