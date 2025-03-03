Zip Announces Partnership with GameStop

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and Zip Co. (ASX: ZIP), the digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products, today announced a partnership in which Zip will be GameStop’s primary pay-in-installments service for online and in-store customers in the U.S. GameStop is a specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its thousands of stores and ecommerce platforms and a leader in the $100 billion gaming industry.

With 6.3 million active customers and 81.9K merchants1 across the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, Zip is reinventing consumer finance with innovative, flexible, and accessible solutions that empower users to confidently manage their spending, unexpected bills, and purchases.

Paying in installments has firmly established itself as a mainstream payment option, and Zip’s innovative and inclusive approach is revolutionizing access to the retail economy. Its unique algorithm welcomes a broader demographic to access credit, which not only introduces a new segment of customers to brands but also helps to address the needs of those long underserved by traditional financial institutions.

“We are so pleased to become the primary Buy Now, Pay Later partner of GameStop, a business that has been at the forefront of offering shoppers an array of customer-first options for gaming purchases, from payment options to trade-in policies,” said Joe Heck, Zip U.S. CEO. “Nearly 84% of Zip’s U.S. customers shop for gaming and accessories at GameStop, with many returning to Zip for repeat purchases. Gaming is one of Zip’s most popular categories overall, making Zip an ideal partner for helping these shoppers responsibly purchase goods and services from one of the industry’s fan-favorites and top businesses.”

About Zip

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

1 As at Q2 FY25.