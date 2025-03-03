ODP Business Solutions Partners with Hunter Amenities to Expand Product Offerings and Enhance Presence in the Hospitality Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODP Business Solutions, a leading supplier of workplace solutions and services and a division of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), announced today a strategic distribution partnership with Hunter Amenities. ODP Business Solutions will distribute Hunter’s wide range of hotel and guest amenities to hospitality partners, including liquid beauty products, soaps, dry goods and more, all uniquely bundled to accommodate the needs of every client and guest.

“Our partnership with Hunter Amenities demonstrates our commitment to continuing to expand our presence and product offerings in the hospitality industry and other adjacent sectors,” said David Centrella, EVP and president of ODP Business Solutions. “Distributing Hunter Amenities’ premium products further positions ODP Business Solutions to serve as a key-supplier for in-room needs.”

Hunter Amenities is an award-winning global manufacturing company that has been a pioneer in the personal care and hospitality industry for more than four decades. Renowned for its world-class manufacturing facilities that combine artisanal traditions with cutting-edge innovation, the company partners with some of the world’s most prestigious hospitality and retail brands. Hunter Amenities now provides its rich portfolio of high-end personal care products through ODP Business Solutions’ vast network of solutions and service, advancing how the hospitality industry can bring a luxurious, elevated experience to their guests.

“Partnering with ODP Business Solutions as a distribution partner is a natural fit for our company. Their best-in-class distribution capabilities and remarkably agile team give us complete confidence, which is why we’ve gone all in—rolling out our full portfolio within their expansive customer network. This collaboration is a true win-win for both organizations and a game-changer for the entire hospitality industry,” said John Hunter, founder of Hunter Amenities.

Hunter’s extensive product portfolio includes curated shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, and hand wash, along with VIP indulgences such as lip balm, hand cream, eye cream, sleep balm, facial mist, and pillow mist—crafted for discerning travelers who expect nothing but the best.

“Introducing Hunter Amenities to our hospitality distribution services will provide our customers the opportunity to enhance each guest’s stay with custom, high-end offerings that pair seamlessly with ODP Business Solutions’ unparalleled service,” said Nisha Brown, vice president of marketing & product management at ODP Business Solutions. “Hunter is a globally recognized luxury brand that aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality and innovation. We look forward to continuing our growth in the hospitality market and beyond, offering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

ODP Business Solutions also delivers high-quality solutions in categories that include technology, professional cleaning and furniture, while expanding into new verticals to better serve the needs of its customers. This partnership announcement follows ODP Business Solutions recent milestone contract with a leading hospitality management company.

To learn more about ODP Business Solutions, visit odpbusiness.com.

About ODP Business Solutions:

ODP Business Solutions is a trusted partner with more than 30 years of experience working with businesses to adapt to the ever-changing world of work. From technology transformation, sustainability, innovative workspace design, cleaning and breakroom, and everything in between, ODP Business Solutions has the integrated products and services businesses need. Powered by a collaborative team of experienced business consultants, world-class logistics and trusted brand names, ODP Business Solutions advances how the working world gets work done. For more information on ODP Business Solutions, visit odpbusiness.com.

ODP Business Solutions is a division of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP). ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Hunter Amenities:

Since 1981, Hunter Amenities has become one of the world’s largest manufacturers and leading formulators of superior personal care guest amenities, servicing hospitality customers in over 100 countries. Our products range from a prominent selection of licensed, internationally recognized designer and cosmetic brands to distinctive luxurious spa hotel amenities and retail collections.

Learn more at hunteramenities.com.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; and Veyer, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. ©2025 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

